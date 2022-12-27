HID Acquires Janam Technologies to Expand Reader Portfolio Within Event Access, Creating a Better Experience for Millions of Fans Around the World

Acquisition enhances HID’s event access portfolio to include handheld readers and mobile pedestals scanning tickets using barcode and RFID technology, including NFC

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HIDGlobal–HID, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced it has acquired Janam Technologies, a leading provider of handheld mobile computers and readers. The acquisition increases HID’s presence and relevance as a provider of smart credential issuance and reader solutions.

“We welcome Janam to the HID family and look forward to leveraging their mobile reader technology to improve the event experience for millions of spectators around the world,” said Björn Lidefelt, EVP and Head of HID. “As digital tickets become more omnipresent, we will continue our commitment to offering best-in-class venue access products for event organizers and venues of all shapes and sizes.”

Technology in the venue access space continues to rapidly evolve from physical tickets with manual inspection to digital tickets and RFID/NFC readers. This acquisition advances HID’s stature in the event access space, as Janam offers a suite of rugged mobile readers, including handheld devices and pedestal & kiosk products for venue access. Thanks to recent partnerships, Janam products also support the most advanced tap-and-go NFC features of Apple Wallet and Google Pay.

Janam’s contactless access solutions support some of the largest and most important events in the biggest venues in the world, including the recent FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, of which HID was the smart ticketing producer.

“Joining forces with Janam is an important step in advancing HID’s Identification Technologies presence in the venue access vertical to be more comprehensive and convenient,” said Marc Bielmann, SVP and Head of Identification Technologies, HID. “This acquisition, along with our growing portfolio of RFID and NFC tickets, e-wallet capabilities, fixed & handheld readers, and related services, provides event organizers with a comprehensive venue access solution to make the fan experience more seamless and secure.”

As part of the transaction, HID will also support Janam’s ongoing business in rugged mobile computing solutions that deliver increased productivity, operational efficiency and customer satisfaction to enterprise customers in retail, healthcare, warehousing, manufacturing, logistics, government and public safety markets.

“Janam’s mobile solutions are a logical extension of HID’s broad footprint in the rapidly evolving world of identifying and certifying people and assets, and we are thrilled to build on our tradition of innovation, speed and customer advocacy as part of one of the most highly respected companies in our industry,” said Harry Lerner, CEO & Co-Founder of Janam Technologies.

Founded in 2006 and headquartered in Woodbury, New York, Janam Technologies is now part of HID Identification Technologies Business Area led by Marc Bielmann. The Janam offering will merge into HID’s Events & Mobility Solutions Business Unit and benefit from HID’s sales and other global functions to support their offering.

About HID

