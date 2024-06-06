HeyTutor Honored with 2024 EdTech Breakthrough Award

One of the largest in-person tutoring firms in the U.S., HeyTutor, was named “Educational Support System of the Year” for helping school districts combat learning loss

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HeyTutor, one of the largest in-person tutoring companies in the United States, announced that it has been selected as the winner of the “Educational Support System of the Year” award in the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program. The mission of the program is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 17 different countries throughout the world. The award recognizes HeyTutor’s state-of-the-art technology platform, approach to high-dosage, in-person tutoring, and dedication to helping school districts address pandemic-related learning loss.





Founded in Los Angeles in 2014 as a virtual marketplace to match tutors with students, HeyTutor pivoted in 2020 to help school districts address pandemic-related learning loss. Since then, the company has focused on helping districts that are short staffed, students who are falling behind, and parents seeking to improve their children’s performance and well-being.

This year marks HeyTutor’s 10th anniversary, celebrating a decade of dedication to student support and innovation.

“ The EdTech Breakthrough Award underscores HeyTutor’s dedication to employing innovative technology and addressing personalized learning needs of students nationwide,” said HeyTutor CEO Jennifer Sheffield. “ It’s a testament to our team’s hard work and commitment to making a positive impact in student’s lives.”

HeyTutor leverages local, in-person tutors who use online supplemental learning curricula to help students overcome learning gaps, catch up to grade-level standards, or work toward acceleration. Instruction is supported through HeyTutor’s robust proprietary online software platform, and students benefit from having a supportive adult figure guide them through their learning journey.

The breakthrough platform consists of three separate web-based dashboards – one for students, one for tutors and one for administrators – that work cohesively to deliver paper-less lessons and assessments and provide educators and administrators real-time data on student progress and learning outcomes.

“ HeyTutor’s blended in-person and technology-forward approach is the perfect marriage of tutor and technology,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, EdTech Breakthrough. “ Although the benefits of high-dosage, in-person tutoring are well documented, HeyTutor is capable of delivering in-person tutoring on a large scale. Congratulations to HeyTutor, our ‘Educational Support System of the Year’ for doing the least expected thing: combining state-of-the-art technology with old-fashioned, in-person tutoring, so more time can be focused on students’ needs and ultimate success.”

HeyTutor currently serves thousands of students in school districts across the country, including Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, New Jersey, Maine, Missouri, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin. HeyTutor is a member of the Tutoring Provider Advisory Group at the prestigious National Student Support Accelerator (NSSA) at Stanford University. Formed in 2020 by a group of nationally recognized education experts in response to the learning loss caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NSSA’s mission is to accelerate the growth of high-impact tutoring opportunities for K-12 students.

About HeyTutor

Founded in 2014, HeyTutor is one of the largest in-person, at-scale tutoring companies in the United States. HeyTutor supports districts and students by leveraging local, in-person tutors to help students overcome learning gaps, catch up to grade level standards, or work towards acceleration. HeyTutor’s in-person tutoring delivery is supported by a robust online dashboard that includes student usage, attendance, and academic progress over the course of the program. HeyTutor ensures high-quality, customized tutoring is accessible and available to the students who need it most all while reducing time and administrative costs for school districts. To learn more about HeyTutor, visit www.heytutor.com.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com.

