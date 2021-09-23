Hexnode’s Annual Global User Conference HexCon21 Successfully Closes

Hexnode announces new functionalities for remote management, User enrollment for iOS devices, support for Android TV, and a new comprehensive Partner Relationship Management portal

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#UEM—Hexnode, the leading UEM vendor, today announced the close of its second annual global user conference, HexCon21. The three-day virtual event witnessed Hexnode introducing multiple new capabilities and highly-engaged participation from attendees around the world. The event played host to 110 speakers sharing ideas and best practices around cybersecurity, endpoint management, and more.

HexCon21 showcased everything from cybersecurity to workplace culture, with deep dives into everything that’s changed in Hexnode through the past year. The conference kicked off with the CEO Apu Pavithran reminiscing on the company’s past 9 years, and expressing gratitude to the team and customers who made Hexnode one of the leading UEM vendors that it is today.

One highlight of the event was the introduction of much-anticipated features;- Hexnode unveiled remote view and scripting for Windows and macOS devices to make remote troubleshooting easier for IT administrators;-media management for macOS devices;-the much-requested user enrollment for iOS devices;- an on-boarder application for macOS devices to make migrating from other MDMs easier;-and new remote management features in Apple TV.

Hexnode also announced that Android TV will join the line-up of Hexnode- supported devices and the new comprehensive Partner Relationship Management portal which enables Hexnode partners to do business much easier than before.

The 90-speaker event transformed HexCon from a normal user conference to a platform for cybersecurity professionals to learn, share, network, and build professional relationships. Prominent speakers including world-renowned motivational speaker, author, philanthropist, and entrepreneur Nick Vujicic, Duncan McAlynn (CEO of Operandis), Matthew Rosenquist (CISO, Eclipz Inc.), Abbas Kudrati (APAC Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Microsoft), Mike Robbins , (international leadership expert, thought leader, author, and speaker), David Jacoby (Kaspersky), Scott Augenbaum (FBI Supervisory Special Agent, Retd), Merritt Baer (AWS), John Grim (Verizon Business), Tamaghna Basu (CEO, DeTaSECURE), May Brooks Kempler (CEO, Helena) addressed the event and shared their invaluable experience.

“2021 has been super exciting for Hexnode with Gartner mentioning Hexnode in its 2021 Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management and Hexnode being recognized in Forrester’s Now Tech: Unified Endpoint Management report for Q2 this year as a mobility specialist,” said Apu Pavithran, Founder and CEO, Hexnode. “More than awards and recognitions, we have intriguing plans for the future. With the introduction of new features in remote management, user enrolment, enhanced capabilities in Apple TV and bringing Hexnode to Android TV, Hexnode plans to expand its functionalities in Zero Trust, Data Loss Prevention, Remote Troubleshooting and Employee Lifecycle Management.”

