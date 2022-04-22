Hexnode’s 2nd Annual Partner Summit Wraps Up with Great Success

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#hexnodepartnersummit—Hexnode, an award-winning Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, announces the wrap of its global annual partner conference, Hexnode Partner Summit 2022.





The event streamed on 21st April 2022 from 10 A.M EDT to 4 PM EDT witnessed more than 250 plus attendees across 32 countries. Graced with industrial speakers, the event focussed on equipping partners with sales techniques and marketing strategies.

Having built an active partner community in the eight-decade long journey, the Hexnode Partner Summit 2022, themed ‘stronger together,’ was an initiative to strengthen ties, build collaborations and grow together.

Prominent speakers, including Sarah Armstrong-Smith, Chief Security Advisor (Europe), Microsoft; Scott Brinker, VP Platform Ecosystem, HubSpot; Todd Hartley, CEO, WireBuzz; Pam Didner, Marketing Consultant, Author, Speaker, Podcaster, along with other renowned speakers, addressed the gathering sharing their valuable insights.

With the UEM market witnessing strong competition, Hexnode had a lot in store for its partners and clients. Apu announced the release of the revamped Hexnode marketplace. Adding to the fanfare, a validation program for eligible OEM vendors where devices will be validated by Hexnode was also announced. Hexnode also announced that it has taken the first step towards extending support for wearables, IoT, and XR devices. Taking the partnership venture to the next level, Hexnode has released a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) portal where partners may access resources to run their businesses comprehensively. Dedicated product training sessions offering insights into the new features were taken by Hexnode experts.

The partner summit concluded with Apu announcing the partner awards. Thanking partners for their sincere efforts in building Hexnode’s client base, the ‘sales story of the year’ was awarded to a reseller based in Malaysia, Syndes Technologies. The ‘partner of the year’ award was split in terms of the regions in an effort to recognize partners for their efforts. While the EMEA region award was handed over to Focus group, the ‘partner of the year’ award for the Americas was received by Safari Micro.

“With the world turning digital, every organization requires a device management solution that is robust and flexible,” said Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode. “And with your help, we have made businesses realize that Hexnode is the solution they are looking for,” he added.

Congratulating all the winners and thanking the attendees for their unwavering support, Apu assured partners that Hexnode would come up with something interesting on the table by HexCon 2022.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo Inc.

Mitsogo Inc. has established itself as one of the leading vendors of endpoint management and security solutions throughout the years. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, has been supporting businesses in securing their corporate endpoints since around a decade now. Mitsogo’s device management expertise to boost business productivity and compliance has been leveraged by companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. Mitsogo’s products are designed to adapt to the most complicated business contexts.

