Hexnode listed as a Notable Vendor in Gartner ® Midmarket Context: Magic QuadrantTM for Unified Endpoint Management Tools

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#endpointmanagement—Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo Inc., has been recognized as a Notable Vendor by Gartner in the 2022 Midmarket Context: Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools report.

The prevalence of mobility within businesses have resulted in Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solutions becoming a critical member of the cyberinfrastructure. For long, UEM solutions have been assisting IT in securing corporate devices, from smartphones to desktops and laptops to IoT and wearables, by combining data protection, device configuration, and usage policies. However, we see a bulk of UEM solutions are designed to fulfill the requirements of large businesses, making it challenging for mid-sized enterprises (MSEs) to find their match. In our opinion, the midmarket report by Gartner acts as a reliable resource for reference when looking for UEM solutions that serve their purpose, assisting CISOs as they delve deeper into the UEM market dynamics.

As enterprises aim to onboard UEM solutions that will help them enhance their endpoint management capabilities while lowering the total cost of ownership, Hexnode has made a name for itself by collaborating with ITSM and IAM vendors. The software’s lowest pricing tier starts at $1.08 per device per month, encouraging budding businesses to try out Hexnode for free to ensure that it can address your organization’s unique requirements. The cloud-based UEM solution offers extensive support to Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and Android devices while providing round-the-clock free technical support regardless of the subscribed plan.

“Cybersecurity in the digital world cannot be compromised, and this stands true for any business, regardless of size. An employee who works in an MSE suffers about five to seven attacks per month. As security providers, we strive to play our part well by making cyber-infrastructure accessible to everyone. We are honored to be mentioned as a Notable Vendor in this Gartner® Midmarket Context Magic Quadrant report,” said Rachana Vijayan, CMO at Hexnode.

This is the second time Hexnode has been mentioned as a Notable Vendor in this Gartner Midmarket report for Unified Endpoint Management Tools. Hexnode was also recognized as Gartner® Peer InsightsTM Customers’ Choice for UEM tools in 2019.

Growing security concerns have compelled MSEs to opt for mobility solutions that function within their limited budget and IT workforce. Given the constraints, MSEs have preferred for UEM systems that connect with IT service management (ITSM), agent-based client management tools (CMT), and other endpoint management tools. As the pandemic presents newer threats into the cyber ecosystem, sophisticated UEMs like Hexnode, which assist MSEs in proactively securing their endpoints, will continue to find a strong calling in the security market.

Gartner Attributions and Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools, Dan Wilson, Chris Silva, Tom Cipolla, 16 August 2021.

Gartner Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Unified Endpoint Management Tools, 17 May 2019. Recognized as Mitsogo.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates.

Gartner, PEER INSIGHTS and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, an award-winning cloud-based Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution, was developed with the mission of helping enterprises manage their device fleet. Recognizing the value of corporate data and witnessing the emergence of BYODs, COPEs, and COBOs, Hexnode has been in an endeavor of introducing intelligent technologies to safeguard devices against threats and thefts. It offers full mobility management software compatible with all major platforms, including Android, Windows, iOS, macOS, Fire OS, and Apple TVs. Hexnode, known for its enthusiastic support crew, offers a free trial for those interested in giving it a try.

About Mitsogo Inc.

Mitsogo Inc. has established itself as one of the leading vendors of endpoint management and security solutions throughout the years. Mitsogo Inc., the company behind the award-winning Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management software, has been supporting businesses in securing their corporate endpoints since around a decade now. Mitsogo’s device management expertise to boost business productivity and compliance has been leveraged by companies of all sizes, from SMBs to Fortune 500s. Mitsogo’s products are designed to adapt to the most complicated business contexts.

Contacts

Elizabeth Hale

liz@hexnode.com

+1 415 510 2128