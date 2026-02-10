Hexnode Genie AI gets major Upgrade, Enabling Conversational Control, Instant Insights, and Automated Fixes

New conversational capabilities empower IT teams to diagnose, manage, and resolve device issues faster through natural language commands.

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AgenticAI--Hexnode today announced a major upgrade to Hexnode Genie AI, its AI-powered assistant designed to simplify and accelerate endpoint management operations. The enhanced Genie AI introduces a conversational interface within the Hexnode Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) console, enabling IT teams to access real-time device insights, execute commands, and automate troubleshooting through natural language interactions.

This upgrade fundamentally changes how IT admins interact with their device ecosystem, enabling faster decision-making, streamlined execution, and more responsive device management across enterprise environments.

Chat with Genie AI: Instant Insights for Zero IT Fatigue

A common bottleneck in traditional device management is the time and effort required to locate relevant data—a process that often involves navigating multiple dashboards and complex filters, particularly during urgent troubleshooting.

Hexnode Genie AI eliminates this friction. Integrated directly with live device inventory, Genie enables administrators to query their device fleet conversationally and receive instant, context-aware insights.

By replacing manual navigation with natural language interaction, Genie significantly reduces dashboard fatigue and accelerates issue discovery—allowing IT teams to focus on resolution rather than investigation.

Fix it with Genie AI: Intelligent Troubleshooting and Automated Remediation

Alongside delivering insights, Hexnode Genie AI marks a significant leap in operational intelligence. Without relying solely on manual workflows, Genie enables IT teams to initiate device management actions through simple, natural-language instructions.

When actions fail or unexpected issues arise, Genie accelerates troubleshooting by immediately identifying root causes and presenting clear, actionable remediation guidance. Administrators can then apply the recommended fixes directly from the Genie interface, minimizing manual effort, shortening resolution times, and reducing the need for support escalation.

Script with Genie: Simplified Command Execution Across Platforms

Further enhancing its operational power, Genie AI now includes a scripting terminal interface for Windows, Linux, and macOS devices. This dedicated channel enables administrators to execute custom commands directly, offering a streamlined and highly intuitive approach to scripting.

“This expansion represents a foundational step toward our vision of a truly intelligent UEM. As Genie’s scope grows beyond device-centric tasks to cover broader areas of IT management, we are reshaping how teams interact with the console. We are moving toward a responsive, context-aware ecosystem where the platform acts as an intelligent partner in endpoint operations,” said Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode.

Looking ahead, Hexnode plans to extend Hexnode Genie AI to the Hexnode XDR platform, bringing the same conversational intelligence and automation to advanced threat detection and security operations.

About Hexnode

Hexnode, the enterprise software division of Mitsogo, is a leading provider of endpoint solutions that streamlines management and security. Hexnode UEM provides powerful, autonomous, and AI-powered endpoint management, while Hexnode XDR features proactive threat detection and response. Empowering businesses in over 130 countries, Hexnode continues to build a seamless ecosystem of connected tools, one software at a time.

