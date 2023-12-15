Hewlett Packard Enterprise appoints Marie Myers as Chief Financial Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) today announced that Marie Myers will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer on January 15, 2024, reporting to Antonio Neri, president and chief executive officer. Myers has served as CFO of HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) since 2021, having spent more than 20 years in numerous financial leadership positions at the company. She is based in Houston. Jeremy Cox, who has served as interim chief financial officer since August, will return full time to his position as senior vice president, corporate controller, and chief tax officer, reporting to Myers.









“ Marie is a strategic and visionary CFO known for making financial decisions that fuel innovation and performance,” said Neri. “ She has an impressive track record in driving both operational and financial results, and she embraces the opportunity to help teams excel. I look forward to partnering with her as we bring bold, new experiences to our customers and deliver greater returns to our shareholders.”

“ Additionally, HPE owes Jeremy many thanks for his steady, thoughtful leadership over the last several months,” Neri said. “ He is a trusted partner to our executive team and has ensured our consistent execution during this transition. I am incredibly grateful for the collaborative approach he brings to everything he does, and he will continue to play a vital role in HPE’s ongoing success.”

“ Since its formation eight years ago, HPE has demonstrated the power of its unique and broad portfolio, and I have admired the significant progress the company has made in its remarkable transformation,” said Myers. “ HPE presents an exciting opportunity that will allow me to partner with the best of the best and be a part of the next big thing. I am thrilled to help drive the next phase of growth for the company.”

Prior to becoming CFO at HP Inc., Myers held a variety of other positions at the company including serving as HP’s global controller and as the Americas CFO of HP’s Personal Systems business unit. She was HP’s finance lead for the separation of Hewlett-Packard Company in 2015, which resulted in the creation of HPE. She previously served as CFO at robotic process automation company, UiPath.

Myers is a native of Australia and earned both a bachelor of arts in political science and journalism and a bachelor of economics from the University of Queensland in Brisbane. She earned a master of business administration from the University of St. Thomas in Houston, Texas. She currently serves on the board of directors for both F5 Networks and KLA Corporation.

