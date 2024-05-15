Boxlight Awards Clayton County Public Schools as Education Technology Implementation District of the Year

DULUTH, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leader in interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, campus communication, and services, named Clayton County Public Schools as Education Technology Implementation District of the Year.

Facing challenges with outdated technology, Clayton County Public Schools (Clayton County, GA) strategically partnered with Boxlight to modernize classrooms. Utilizing RFP funding, CCPS invested in Boxlight interactive displays, software and tools, and comprehensive teacher training from EOS Education which has resulted in increased student engagement and elevated teacher enthusiasm for interactive technology. The collaboration, spanning 8+ years, highlights a commitment to continuous growth and innovation for both organizations.

“Relative to the relationship, which spans about eight-plus years with Boxlight, your organization [Boxlight] sees the need to continue the engagement with leadership within our system,” stated Dr. Anthony Smith, Superintendent CCPS. “Routinely bringing us out to your headquarters, making certain that we’re satisfied with the (solutions), and letting us be thought partners with you relative to how all of us could advance relative to our bottom lines – your technology and us educating students.”

An award presentation ceremony held on May 7, 2024 at the Clayton County Public Schools Café included comments from Boxlight representatives and Dr. Smith. The district truly credits this recognition from Boxlight to their unwavering dedication to enhancing educator effectiveness and driving student academic progress forward.

“Clayton County Public Schools has fostered innovative professional development for educators, and we see the increase in technology adoption and utilization because of this. Our program aligns with the instructional framework and through our valued partnership, educational technology is leveraged to empower educators and enhance learning outcomes for both teachers and students,” comments Krista Walker-Kier, Boxlight Senior Innovation and Development Director.

About Clayton County Public Schools

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) serves over 50,000 students across almost 70 schools and is committed to providing quality education in Georgia. CCPS is the 6th largest district in the state.

About Boxlight Corporation

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) is a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, and campus audio, and services under its award-winning brands Mimio®, Clevertouch® Technologies, FrontRow, and EOS Education. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, digital signage, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com, https://www.clevertouch.com, and https://www.gofrontrow.com/.

