Hestan Wins Three 2022 TWICE VIP Awards

Award-Winning Appliance Manufacturer Earns Accolades for New Indoor and Outdoor Products

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hestan announces that three products have earned TWICE VIP (Very Important Product) Awards. All making their debut this year, the Smart Gas Dual Fuel Range, Induction Range and Campania Pizza Oven™ earned the honor. This marks Hestan’s sixth-consecutive year of VIP recognition, for a total of 12 VIP-awarded products.





The Smart Gas Dual Fuel Range offers first-of-its-kind technology that automatically regulates temperature to the exact degree for precise gas cooking, removing the guesswork of the standard low, medium and high temperature settings. Via Bluetooth® technology and patented embedded culinary sensors, the Smart Gas burner and Hestan Smart Pan automatically adjust the flame level and maintain the target temperature for precision control and results. The range’s AccuKnob™ controls temperatures from 100 to 500 degrees Fahrenheit in 25-degree increments through an industry-first touch screen with a built-in, full-color TFT LCD display. The range also maintains its high-performance dual-flow burner system for significant turndown capability—from high BTU performance to low, continuous simmer—as well as its convection oven with PureVection™ technology, to optimize heat and air circulation for exceptional baking, broiling and roasting. The Smart Gas Range is available in a 36” model and Hestan’s 12 signature color options, including a classic stainless steel finish.

The Induction Range combines high efficiency with high performance, uniting precision temperature control with full-throttle, chef-grade power all with a smaller carbon footprint. To save energy, its efficient burners only focus heat on the cooking surface directly under your cookware, and its cookware detection system safely shuts off burners when cookware is removed and reestablishes the temperature setting when cookware is returned to the surface. With its industry-exclusive Marquise Accented™ glass cooking surface, the range’s slide-touch controls offer smooth, precise selection of power. Its automatic Quick-Boil heating function allows for elements to heat up more quickly to the desired heat setting, while the warming function maintains low temperature for extended periods of time. The all-electric Induction Range also features Hestan’s PureVection™ technology to optimize baking, broiling, roasting, convection baking and self-cleaning. Expanding our electrically-powered product line, the Induction Range is available in 30” and 36” models, as well as 30” and 36” Rangetops, and all are offered in Hestan’s 12 signature color options, including a classic stainless steel finish.

The Campania Pizza Oven™ achieves and retains optimal cooking temperatures quickly with industry-leading efficiency. In addition to the oven’s unique dome shape that traps and recirculates heat for an even cook, it comprises a heavy-gauge stainless steel exterior, interior double-walled body construction, a 3/4” thick ceramic cooking hearth stone and an efficient, powerful gas-fired radiant burner. This burner creates natural convection heat for perfectly baked pizza, and produces high-intensity infrared rays for roasting or searing meats and vegetables. The oven is equipped with a front cover to protect the inside, as well as a stainless steel peel to safely insert, remove and rotate food. The 449-square-inch ceramic cooking surface accommodates both shareable and personal pizzas, and can be removed for thorough cleaning. The Campania Pizza Oven™ is available in Hestan’s 12 signature finish options, including classic stainless steel, and can be installed as a countertop unit or built into a non-combustible structure.

“We thank TWICE VIP for the recognition of our new indoor and outdoor products,” said Eric Deng, president and co-founder of Hestan Commercial Corporation. “The Smart Gas Dual Fuel Range, Campania Pizza Oven™ and Induction Range offer innovative technology to take the indoor and outdoor kitchens of home chefs to the next level. These thoughtfully designed brand new products are years in the making, and we’re proud to offer them to our consumers.”

In the short time since Hestan’s 2018 launch of its indoor product line, Hestan’s cooking and refrigeration products have earned three GOOD DESIGN® awards, nine TWICE VIP awards and an Architectural Digest Great Design Award. Launched in 2016, Hestan’s outdoor line took home the VESTA Award for Outdoor Grills Best in Show in the same year. It’s also earned recognition from TWICE VIP, the Excellence in Design Awards, the National Kitchen and Bath Association and AmazingRibs.com. Hestan was also named Most Innovative Company of the Year by BIG Innovation in both 2020 and 2021.

The TWICE VIP Awards are presented by TWICE—the trade magazine for consumer electronics and appliance industries—and are the only awards voted on exclusively by consumer tech retailers and distributors. The awards celebrate the best features, design and value that new products are bringing to consumers.

For more information about Hestan, please visit home.hestan.com.

ABOUT HESTAN: Hestan is the award-winning culinary brand renowned for creating the market’s most advanced, powerful and versatile commercial kitchen equipment, premium outdoor grills and purpose-built indoor appliances. Founded by culinary icons Stanley Cheng and Eric Deng, and backed by some of the industry’s most inventive and forward-thinking chefs and engineers, Hestan is forging new ground with visionary technologies and products. Headquartered in the heart of Southern California in an over 190,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that includes a showroom, test kitchen and innovation lab, Hestan is led by a collaborative team of industry mavericks who bring together over 200 years of combined experience to create thoughtfully designed products that respond intelligently to the needs of the end user. Equipping the kitchens of acclaimed restaurateurs and Michelin-starred chefs such as Thomas Keller, as well as the legendary Culinary Institute of America, Hestan is setting the pace of the culinary evolution with products that provide the confidence and comfort of the highest-quality materials and top craftsmanship. For more information, visit Home.Hestan.com and Hestan.com for the full family of Hestan brands.

