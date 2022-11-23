<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
HEROIC Cybersecurity Wins National Healthcare Merit Award

HEROIC takes Silver in the HealthTech Security Sector

SALT LAKE CITY–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#SMBHEROIC.com, an emerging star in enterprise cybersecurity, is pleased to announce its selection as the SILVER winner in the HealthTech Security category for the 2022 Healthcare Merit Awards. HEROIC has been leading healthcare cybersecurity globally since 2019.

Marie Zander, Executive Director for Merit Awards, said, “We were thrilled to receive the submissions that spoke to the services, products, innovations and technologies shaping the healthcare marketplace. Congratulations to all this year’s winners.”

A recent Inc 5000 recipient, HEROIC is building the future of cybersecurity powered by big data and artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions, HEROIC takes a predictive and proactive approach to intelligently secure businesses before an attack or threat occurs. CEO and President Chad Bennett says, “We are grateful to be honored with this award and to be recognized for our contribution in helping keep the healthcare industry safe with cybersecurity. HEROIC’s mission is to protect humanity from cyber threats and protecting healthcare organizations is one of the ways we do that.”

HEROIC is an emerging star in enterprise cybersecurity. They recently announced their inclusion in the exclusive Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Company list for 2022. The company has grown by over 500 percent in the past three years and ranks Top 25 for Cybersecurity Companies nationwide by the Inc. 5000. The company’s stellar growth is due primarily to the delivery of managed cybersecurity services to healthcare organizations and emerging technology companies with their unified cybersecurity platform.

ABOUT HEROIC

HEROIC.com (HEROIC Cybersecurity) is building the future of cybersecurity, powered by big data and artificial intelligence. Unlike traditional cybersecurity solutions, HEROIC takes a predictive and proactive approach to intelligently secure users before an attack or threat occurs. The company protects data, devices and cloud services from attacks with HEROIC’s Unified Cybersecurity Platform.

