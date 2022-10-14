Heritage Insurance Company Selects Guidewire Cloud to Increase Agility for Business Growth

TAMPA, Fla. & SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$GWRE #GuidewireDataHub—Heritage Insurance Company (Heritage) and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Heritage selected InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to power core operations and simplify IT and quickly adapt to changing market demands. The company plans to implement InsuranceSuite beginning with ClaimCenter simultaneously across all lines of business and states where it operates. The implementations of PolicyCenter and BillingCenter will follow, to be implemented by state upon policyholder conversion or renewal. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting member PwC will be leading the implementation project.

By selecting Guidewire Cloud, Heritage will also be utilizing Cloud Data Access (CDA) to securely access raw, uncurated InsuranceSuite data with all change history. The company will be making CDA the basis for streaming Guidewire Cloud Data in near real-time into its robust Enterprise Data Warehouse. In addition, Canvas, Compare, Explore, HazardHub, and Predict will help Heritage make every insurance decision smarter by leveraging curated intel from an array of high-value data sources, embedding intelligence into core processes, and learning continuously by monitoring business impact. Heritage will also operate EnterpriseEngage to offer a seamless omnichannel digital experience to its agents, customer service representatives, policyholders, and vendors.

“We operate in catastrophe-prone areas so it’s very critical for us to respond to market conditions quickly. Guidewire Cloud’s configurability will enable us to achieve the speed-to-market and help with overall productivity,” said Sai Giridharan, VP – Head of Digital Transformation & Analytics, Heritage. “We are also excited about the benefits that Guidewire’s analytics capabilities will offer to us, such as leveraging Predict for predictive modeling.”

“By leveraging Guidewire Cloud, we will be able to take advantage of Guidewire’s latest technology and innovation,” added Ernie Garateix, CEO, Heritage. “Guidewire will enable us to bring about process efficiencies across our operations.”

“Businesses of all sizes are seeing the value in embracing cloud transformation as a necessary step in their growth and Guidewire Cloud continues to be a leading tool in this journey,” said Imran Ilyas, Partner, PwC. “We are pleased that Heritage has entrusted us with implementing Guidewire applications in Guidewire Cloud and look forward to facilitating their transformation.”

“Heritage is a premier provider of P&C insurance along the U.S. Gulf Coast,” said John Mullen, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Guidewire. “We applaud the company’s mission to deliver insurance products and services that offer the greatest value in the most challenging markets. We look forward to our partnership with Heritage as they leverage InsuranceSuite on Guidewire Cloud to ensure they meet their commitment to provide homeowners with the highest quality property insurance and some of the most competitive rates in the region.”

Heritage also selected SmartCOMM™ from Smart Communications for customer communications management. Guidewire is a reseller of Smart Communications, a Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution member.

About Heritage

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is a super-regional property and casualty insurance holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries and a large network of experienced agents, the Company writes approximately $1.2 billion of gross personal and commercial residential and commercial general liability premiums across its multi-state footprint. For more information, please visit https://www.heritagepci.com/.

About Guidewire

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 500 insurers in 38 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit http://www.guidewire.com/ and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

