Herbers & Company Academy Launches iOS app, Designed to Accelerate the Growth of Financial Advisory Firms Globally

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AngieHerbers—Herbers & Company, an independent, full-service business management consultancy serving independent financial advisory firms, is announcing the launch of the Herbers & Company Academy mobile application, which is available on desktop, iOS app, and Google app. Herbers & Company Academy is leadership training geared toward budding financial advisors across the globe.

“The application will equip rising financial services leaders in various countries with the skills necessary to accelerate their firms’ growth through business strategy, management, and innovation training and tools,” says Angie Herbers, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of Herbers & Company. “Each Academy member can participate in discussions, share their thoughts, and build relationships internationally that have the proven power to transform their firms’ growth rates, profitability, and value.”

The Herbers & Company Academy mobile app, available through a subscription fee, will bring training programs, tools, and insights into the palms of financial advisory firms via desktop and mobile. Its suite of financial services educational offerings covers: business planning, client experience, digital innovation, operations, employee management, technology, sales, and marketing.

Other key benefits available to Academy members include:

The option to attend live, biweekly training events, Q&A sessions, and past recordings.

24/7 access to downloadable tools and templates.

Accessibility to Herbers senior consulting team to ask questions directly.

Attendance at deep-dive workshops to master Diamond Teams®, leadership, sales, marketing, and growth trends.

Herbers & Co. has provided its expert consultation services to more than 1,000 firms to date. The company services wealth management, hybrid registered investment advisor (RIA) and multi-family office clients of varying sizes regarding assets under management.

Eleven percent of Herbers & Company’s client base is comprised of international financial advisory firms. By providing consulting services to advisory firms across the globe, Herbers & Co. clients benefit from the latest developments in U.S. and overseas firms and lessons those institutions have learned.

“To stay ahead, independent advisors must systematize, capture, and implement groundbreaking innovative ideas in how to serve clients digitally, efficiently and profitably,” added Herbers. “The Academy at Herbers & Company is an essential part of our mission to remain at the forefront of modernizing client service and human capital programs, which is a sizable portion of how independent advisory firms are winning in today’s marketplace.”

To sign up for the Herbers & Company Academy, click here.

About Herbers & Company

Herbers & Co. was founded on a mission to reformulate, modernize, and expand advisory firm management, human capital programs and growth. We specialize in transforming advisory businesses from the inside out. Advisors turn to us because we engineer growth; a unique and comprehensive management approach centered on increasing revenue, efficiency, profit, and enterprise value using the resources that already belong to the advisory business. We create growth strategies, transform human capital management, develop process, design succession and leadership programs, enhance brands, and deploy best practice innovation for the financial advisory industry. We have worked with over 10% of the total multi-billion-dollar independent financial advisory firms in the US and maintain real-time trend insights about what is most important/impactful to advisors in the industry.

