Herbalife Scientists to Showcase Advancements in Ingredient Safety and Nutritional Quality at 2024 AOAC INTERNATIONAL Annual Meeting

“As a global leader in nutrition for more than four decades, Herbalife prioritizes public safety and innovation within the rapidly evolving dietary supplements industry,” said Gary Swanson, senior vice president, Global Quality Control, Herbalife. “We, along with other industry leaders, are able to maintain product reliability and quality for consumers by sharing best practices and leveraging advanced technologies.”

Herbalife’s science-backed approach to product development is driven by a robust team of scientists and Ph.D.s that help the company meet the most demanding safety and quality standards in the industry.

Adam Faller, Ph.D., Analytical Scientist II, Corporate Center of Excellence Lab, Herbalife, will give a presentation titled, “Using Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction (qPCR) for Uniformity Analysis of Finished Botanical Blend Products.” The presentation will focus on the use of quantitative genomic analysis as a novel process control tool for popular “super green” vegan dietary supplements, which are designed to boost overall wellness through a blend of various green vegetables, algae, grasses, and other plant-based ingredients. Dr. Faller’s presentation will be part of the “Mo’ Dietary Supplements, Mo’ Problems?”: Overcoming Analytical Challenges with Modern Technologies” symposium.

Herbalife will also present seven scientific posters addressing key challenges in dietary supplement safety, efficacy and quality, including:

“Liquid Nitrogen-Free Sample Preparation for Active Ingredients Assay in Oil- and Water-Soluble Vitamins with Minerals Chewable Gels” – Wei Liu, Analytical Scientist I, and Weiti Wang, Chemist II, Corporate Center of Excellence Lab, Herbalife. This work introduces a safe, cost-effective method for testing micronutrients in chewable supplements, ensuring that chewable products deliver nutrients as labeled.

“A Single-Laboratory Validation of the Test Method of the Determination of EPA, DHA in Chewable Products by GC-FID”– Wei Liu, Analytical Scientist I, Corporate Center of Excellence Lab, Herbalife. This validated testing method ensures chewable omega-3 supplements deliver the essential fatty acids as labeled.

“Rapid and Simultaneous Determination of 11 Synthetic Dyes in Dietary Supplements Using Dispersive Solid-Phase Extraction (d-SPE) with UPLC Multi-Wavelength Detection”– Steven Gu, M.S., Scientist II, Technic and Quality Control Compliance at Suzhou Quality Control Lab, Herbalife. This cost-effective method safeguards consumer health by ensuring supplements are free from harmful, synthetic dyes.

“Identification of Black Wolfberry, Wolfberry and Blueberry by HPLC-UV analysis of phytochemical (Anthocyanins/anthocyanidin and flavonoids) profile s” – Haiyan Wu, Chemist at Changsha Center of Excellence Lab, Herbalife. This research helps to prevent mislabeling and ensures that consumers receive the ingredients (like wolfberry and blueberry, for the purposes of this study) they expect, without adulteration.

s” Haiyan Wu, Chemist at Changsha Center of Excellence Lab, Herbalife. This research helps to prevent mislabeling and ensures that consumers receive the ingredients (like wolfberry and blueberry, for the purposes of this study) they expect, without adulteration. “Optimization of Quantitation of Schisandrin, Schisandrol B, Schisandrin A, and Gamma-Schisandrin in Schisandra Berry by UPLC Based on Design of Experiment”– Vanessa Wang, Technician at Changsha Center of Excellence Lab, Herbalife. This study ensures the accurate measurement of bioactive compounds found in Schisandra (Schisandra chinensis) berries, a key botanical ingredient.

“Simplified Method for Vitamin K1 and K2 Analysis in Food and Dietary Supplements”– by Zheng Quan, Analytical Scientist I, Corporate Center of Excellence Lab, Herbalife. This study presents a simple and environmentally friendly method to accurately measure Vitamin K in different types of products, like protein powder and chewable supplements, ensuring precise and reliable results.

“A Single-Laboratory Validation of Determination of Minerals in Protein Powder by ICP-OES/MS”– Maria Nicholson, Analytical Scientist I, and Vince Tran, Chemist II, Corporate Center of Excellence Lab, Herbalife. This study focuses on improving the accuracy of essential mineral measurement in products like protein powders, ensuring they meet label information.

These advancements are critical for reinforcing consumer confidence in wellness products now and in the future.

