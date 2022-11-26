Henry Schein Announces Lineup of New Products, Software, and Equipment at the Greater New York Dental Meeting

Product Demonstrations from 3Shape, ACTEON, A-dec, Convergent Dental, Dentsply Sirona, DEXIS, Digital Doc, enBio, Medit, Planmeca, and SprintRay

Launch of AI-Enabled X-Ray Analysis Tool from Henry Schein One, Dentrix® Detect AI, Powered and Manufactured by VideaHealth

MELVILLE, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) today announced its presence at the 2022 Greater New York Dental Meeting (GNYDM), featuring an expansive lineup of products and solutions designed to help oral health professionals enhance practice efficiency and the patient experience.

Visitors to the GNYDM can explore the Company’s comprehensive portfolio of products, services, and solutions that help optimize every step of the practice workflow, including:

Digital equipment, technology solutions, and innovative business services to help manage and grow dental practices (booth #4223):

Software solutions including practice management, marketing, patient engagement, and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions from Henry Schein One (#4025);

Innovative merchandise products and limited time offers on Henry Schein Brand Products (booth #4223);

Transition planning, sales and valuations from Dental Practice Transitions and practice financing solutions from Henry Schein Financial Services (booth #4223); and

Revenue cycle management solutions from eAssist Dental Solutions, one of the featured business services at the Henry Schein Dental booth. A leading dental billing service, eAssist helps collect accurate, timely dental insurance claims and adjustments rightfully owed to a practice.

“We are excited to connect with the dental community and discuss exciting new trends during this year’s Greater New York Dental Meeting,” said Dave Steck, Vice President and General Manager, U.S. Dental Group, Henry Schein. “Henry Schein continues to be laser-focused on providing the best possible customer experience, creating synergies with our supply chain, equipment sales and service, and other value-added solutions so our customers can leverage the combined value we offer.”

Digital Solutions to Enhance Practice Efficiency

Throughout the meeting, Henry Schein will demonstrate the latest products and digital technology solutions, including lasers, scanners, and 3D printers. Members of the Henry Schein Dental leadership team, along with representatives from 3Shape, ACTEON, A-dec, Convergent Dental, Digital Doc, enBio, Medit, Planmeca, and SprintRay will be available to answer questions, suggest customized solutions, and demonstrate new products, such as:

3Shape Trios® 5, ACTEON SoproCARE, A-dec dental 500 chair, Convergent Dental all-tissue Solea® Laser, DCI Edge Series 5 Chair, DenMat Soft Tissue Laser, Dentsply Sirona Primescan, Primemill, and Primeprint, DEXIS™ digital sensors, DTX 3D software, and IS 3800 Scanners, Digital Doc Intraoral Camera, enBio Sterilizer, Medit i700, Planmeca Emerald S Scanner, PlanMill 35, Planmeca Viso and Romexis software, Schick digital sensors, and SprintRay 3D Printer ecosystem.

Optimizing Practice Management

Visitors to Henry Schein One’s booth can explore the Company’s portfolio of solutions all designed to enhance the practice workflow, including:

Dental Analytics: Jarvis Analytics;

Jarvis Analytics; Onsite Hardware: TechCentral™;

TechCentral™; Patient Communication: Lighthouse 360®;

Lighthouse 360®; Practice Management: Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix Enterprise®; and

Dentrix®, Dentrix Ascend®, Dentrix Enterprise®; and Patient Marketing: Officite, Sesame.

Henry Schein One will also launch Dentrix® Detect AI powered and manufactured by VideaHealth, an AI enabled X-ray analysis tool that provides real-time clinical decision support to dentists. Its full integration into Dentrix allows it to work within existing Dentrix workflows and eliminates the need for dentists to import or export images to utilize AI analysis. Every image is automatically analyzed in the software, helping dentists more quickly evaluate radiographs and other images. As a result, dentists can provide greater transparency to patients, making treatment recommendations chairside and helping to improve case acceptance.

To learn more about Henry Schein’s presence at this year’s GNYDM, please visit https://henryscheinevents.com/.

About Henry Schein, Inc.

Henry Schein, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSIC) is a solutions company for health care professionals powered by a network of people and technology. With approximately 22,000 Team Schein Members worldwide, the Company’s network of trusted advisors provides more than 1 million customers globally with more than 300 valued solutions that help improve operational success and clinical outcomes. Our Business, Clinical, Technology, and Supply Chain solutions help office-based dental and medical practitioners work more efficiently so they can provide quality care more effectively. These solutions also support dental laboratories, government and institutional health care clinics, as well as other alternate care sites.

Henry Schein operates through a centralized and automated distribution network, with a selection of more than 120,000 branded products and Henry Schein private-brand products in stock, as well as more than 180,000 additional products available as special-order items.

A FORTUNE 500 Company and a member of the S&P 500® index, Henry Schein is headquartered in Melville, N.Y., and has operations or affiliates in 32 countries and territories. The Company’s sales reached $12.4 billion in 2021, and have grown at a compound annual rate of approximately 12.5 percent since Henry Schein became a public company in 1995.

For more information, visit Henry Schein at www.henryschein.com, Facebook.com/HenrySchein, and @HenrySchein on Twitter.

