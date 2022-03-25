Henry Ahn Named Chief Business Officer at fuboTV

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, announced today that Henry Ahn has been appointed to the newly-created position of chief business officer. Effective in early April, Ahn will be based in New York City and report directly to David Gandler, co-founder and CEO.

In conjunction with this appointment, Ahn will transition from his current role on fuboTV’s board of directors. He joined fuboTV’s board in July 2020.

As chief business officer, Ahn will oversee fuboTV’s content strategy and licensing as well as business development. Reporting directly to Ahn will be Ben Grad, senior vice president, content strategy and acquisition, and Len Landi, senior vice president, business development.

“Henry has served as a trusted advisor to fuboTV since joining our board of directors in 2020,” said Gandler. “He is a well-respected media executive whose expertise has straddled both traditional distribution and streaming television, positively impacting key growth areas for the businesses in which he’s worked. At fubo, Henry’s focus will be on managing our content licensing strategy and costs, working with Ben and Len who have done a great job leading our partnerships, in an effort to maximize value for our customers and shareholders as we scale our subscriber base.”

“I am thrilled to be working with David and the entire fuboTV team even more closely going forward,” said Ahn. “Ever since my involvement with fuboTV, which goes back even before I joined the board in 2020, I was impressed by David and his team, who have consistently out-delivered results in the fast growing streaming business. I look forward to working constructively with media companies, other content providers and distribution companies to continue to bring great sports and entertainment programming in an affordable manner to our fuboTV customers.”

Previously, Ahn served as president of content distribution and partnerships for Univision Communications Inc. He joined Univision in 2018 to lead content distribution sales, operations, finance and strategy, specializing in media contract negotiations, business strategy, content licensing, new media strategy and authenticated streaming/video on-demand. He was also responsible for distribution deal execution and relationships with new and existing distributors including multichannel video programming and online video distributors, mobile carriers and electronic sell-through providers.

Prior to joining Univision, Ahn served as a distribution executive for Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) where he led sales, negotiations, strategic planning and marketing efforts for SNI related to every aspect of content distribution. Previously, he served as executive vice president of TV Networks Distribution at NBCUniversal, where he worked for 17 years.

About fuboTV

With a mission to build the world’s leading global live TV streaming platform with the greatest breadth of premium content, interactivity and integrated wagering, fuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO) aims to transcend the industry’s current TV model. fuboTV Inc. operates in the U.S., Canada, France and Spain.

Leveraging its proprietary data and technology platform optimized for live TV and sports viewership, fuboTV Inc. aims to turn passive viewers into active participants and define a new category of interactive sports and entertainment television. The company’s sports-first cable TV replacement product, fuboTV, offers U.S. subscribers more than 100 live sports, news and entertainment networks and is the only live TV streaming platform with every Nielsen-rated sports channel (source: Nielsen Total Viewers, 2021). Subscribers can interact with fuboTV’s live streaming experience through predictive free-to-play games, which are integrated into select sports content.

Fubo Gaming Inc., a subsidiary of fuboTV Inc., launched Fubo Sportsbook, a next-generation mobile sportsbook purpose-built to integrate with fuboTV, in 2021.

