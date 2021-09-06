Helloprint Launches Industry-Changing European Partnership With Canva, The World’s Leading Visual Communications Platform

Strategic partnership to serve hundred-thousands of European small businesses via the power of online design combined with print





ROTTERDAM, the Netherlands–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helloprint, Europe’s leading online print marketplace, launches a strategic partnership with Canva, the world’s leading visual communication platform. From today, small businesses and consumers all over Europe can use Canva’s thousands of print templates and vast content library and print the designs directly via the Helloprint platform.

“We believe that integrating Canva’s powerful design solution and content library on our European platform is a true game-changer for us as a company and a highly desired solution by our European customers”, said Hans Scheffer, CEO of Helloprint. “The power of print lives by the quality of its designs, and Canva has democratized the way businesses and individuals can create those designs without the need of a professional designer. Adding the Canva design option to our platform will massively contribute to our mission of making ordering print easier, for everyone, everywhere.

“We’re very excited to partner up with Helloprint,” said Barry Newstead, Ecosystem and Print Lead, Canva. “We believe the power of our world-class visual communications platform combined with the strengths of Helloprint will bring a unique experience to users across Europe who want to create beautiful designs and print them in the best quality. We’ve worked hard together to provide Helloprint users the best-integrated experience possible, and we can’t wait to see it live.”

Design made simple

As the world’s fastest-growing visual communications platform, Canva provides an intuitive drag-and-drop editor, along with access to millions of free, customizable elements. Casual creatives can now design and print everything from marketing collateral to greeting cards, all with just a few clicks on the Helloprint platform. Founded in Australia in 2013, Canva is one of the fastest technology companies in the world and has over 55 million monthly active users.

About Helloprint

Helloprint is Europe’s leading online print marketplace, operating in 13 European countries and serving over 700.000 European small businesses and consumers. The huge product portfolio of over 100.000 unique products varies from promotional products to clothing, packaging, gifts, sustainable products and many more customized products. A network of hundreds of European producers is taking care of the production of the printed products, while over 30 connected carriers are taking care of the delivery, all chosen via the company’s smart technology. Helloprint has the highest standards in the market when it comes down to quality and delivery and is rated “Excellent” via its Net Promoter Score and Customer Satisfaction Score. Helloprint guarantees its customers the quality via their unique “100% Satisfaction Guarantee” and the lowest price via its “Lowest Price Guarantee”.

