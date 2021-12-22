Hello Heart Named to the 2021 CB Insights Digital Health 150 — List of Most Innovative Digital Health Startups

Hello Heart was recognized for achievements in helping individuals lower blood pressure and predicting serious heart issues before they occur — empowering users to improve their heart health and helping employers significantly reduce claims costs.

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#digitalhealth150—CB Insights today named Hello Heart to its third annual Digital Health 150, which showcases the 150 most promising private digital health companies in the world. This year’s Digital Health 150 was unveiled live during CB Insights’ annual Future of Health event.





The 2021 Digital Health 150 cohort has raised roughly $14.9B in aggregate funding across 522 deals since 2016, and includes startups at various investment stages of development, from early-stage to well-funded unicorns. Companies this year include startups working on data integration & analytics, hybrid virtual / in-person care, digital therapeutics, clinical intelligence, and more.

“This year’s Digital Health 150 is one of our most expansive yet, spotlighting 16 categories including virtual care, clinical trials tech, and workflow automation, as well as adding new categories such as home health tech and computer-aided imaging,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year’s class has seen more than 20 exits, raised an additional $18.6B in aggregate funding, and announced over 250 partnerships since being recognized, and we’re excited to see the future success of this year’s winners.”

“This recognition is not only a testament to the hypergrowth we saw in 2021 but to the lives we helped save from those suffering heart health issues,” said Maayan Cohen, Co-Founder and CEO of Hello Heart. “At the same time, we continue to effectively tackle waste in the healthcare system by minimizing unnecessary surgeries and invasive procedures, which significantly drives down claims costs for employers.”

Through an evidence-based approach, the CB Insights research team selected the Digital Health 150 from a pool of over 11,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on several factors, including data submitted by the companies, company business models and momentum in the market, and Mosaic scores, CB Insights’ proprietary algorithm that measures the overall health and growth potential of private companies.

2021 Hello Heart Highlights:

Published clinical study of 28,189 participants in JAMA Network Open showing that 84% of Hello Heart users with a baseline blood over 140/90 reduced blood pressure and sustained it up to 3 years, with a 21 mmHg average improvement in systolic blood pressure

Completed $45M Series C funding round led by IVP, a top later-stage partner for hyper-growth companies and one of the strongest growth funds in the world with more than 120 IPOs

Secured HITRUST CSF certification — placing Hello Heart in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification — by demonstrating that the company’s application, data storage, and supporting infrastructure has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk

Independently certified by Validation Institute to deliver a cost savings of $1,865 per participant per year in total medical claims

Achieved 97% client retention by providing best-in-class product, service, and high client and participant satisfaction

Drove product innovation with irregular heartbeat and hypertensive crisis detection

2021 Digital Health 150 Investment Highlights:

Unicorns: 17 of the 150 companies (11%) are valued at or above $1B as of their latest funding rounds.

Funding trends: In 2021 year-to-date (YTD), these 150 private companies have raised $9.2B in equity funding across 153 deals (as of 11/19/21).

Mega-rounds: Since 2020, there have been 39 mega-round ($100M+) equity investments to this year’s Digital Health 150, with 31 (79%) of them taking place in 2021 YTD.

Global representation: 23% of the 2021 Digital Health 150 are based outside the US. After the US, the UK is home to the most Digital Health 150 companies (9), followed by India (4). This year’s winners are based in 18 countries, including China, Israel, Nigeria, Germany, Argentina, and New Zealand.

Top VC investor: General Catalyst is the most active investor in this year’s Digital Health 150 companies, having invested in 39 deals since 2016.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About Hello Heart

Hello Heart is the only digital therapeutics company to focus exclusively on heart disease, the leading cause of death worldwide. Through a connected mobile device that uses AI, behavioral science, and personalized digital coaching to drive lifestyle changes, Hello Heart empowers people to reduce blood pressure and predicts serious heart issues before they occur. Validated in peer-reviewed studies, Hello Heart is easy to use and works alongside an employer’s benefits ecosystem. Dozens of Fortune 500 employers are realizing immediate and sustained results for member engagement, clinical outcomes, and reduced cost of unnecessary cardiac procedures. Founded in 2013, Hello Heart is a member of the American Heart Association’s Innovator Network, and is part of the CVS Health Point Solutions Management Program. Visit www.helloheart.com for more information.

