Helix Launches Clinico-Genomic Datasets for Cardiovascular, Metabolic, Immunology and Inflammation Disorders

Rich longitudinal clinical and genomic data through a network of diverse U.S. health systems.

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helix, the leading population genomics company, is launching new clinico-genomic datasets to enable life science companies to drive precision medicine drug discovery and development. Built through Helix’s extensive health system partnerships, these population-scale cohorts consist of full longitudinal clinical and genomic records that span multiple therapeutic areas including Cardiovascular, Immunology & Inflammation, Metabolic conditions and more.





“Life science researchers can utilize Helix’s diverse clinico-genomic cohorts to better understand genetic factors associated with disease progression and clinical outcomes, as well as validating therapeutic candidates of interest,” said Hylton Kalvaria, Chief Commercial Officer of Helix. “Organizations can also rapidly identify targeted patient populations based on specific genetic and phenotypic criteria to optimize discovery and clinical development.”

Helix’s precision cohorts consist of longitudinal clinical data combined with the company’s proprietary Exome+® sequencing data for over 125,000 patients across the US, all of whom have been consented for recontact. With regular data refreshes, partners receive access to structured EHR fields including clinical diagnosis, procedures, lab results, and prescriptions. As an illustrative example, Helix’s new Cardiometabolic cohort consists of over 50k patients with major Cardiovascular Disease diagnoses, patient vitals and demographics, and key lab results including triglycerides, HbA1c and cholesterol. All of these fields are linked to exome sequencing data with deep and uniform coverage of TTN, MYH7, and hundreds of other Cardiovascular genes.

“As the number of precision therapies in development continues to rapidly expand, clinico-genomic data provide incredible opportunities to develop targeted therapeutics with better safety and efficacy profiles,” said James Lu, M.D., Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Helix. “Using real-world data and genomics, precision medicine has the potential to revolutionize drug development and bring us closer to a future of personalized, tailored treatments.”

