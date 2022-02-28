Helios Technologies Outperforms on Augmented Strategy to Deliver 44% Revenue Growth and 324% EPS Growth in the Fourth Quarter 2021

Strong organic sales growth of 26% in the quarter and 27% for the year driven by innovation and responsiveness to meet strong demand and capture greater market share

Fundamental strength in operational strategy drives conversion to earnings; Fourth quarter net income grew to $23.6 million, up nearly 4x over the prior-year period

Achieved diluted EPS of $0.72 in the quarter; Diluted Non-GAAP Cash EPS of $1.01 up 68%

Full year adjusted EBITDA 1 margin expanded 140 basis points to 24.6%

Generated $113.2 million of cash from operations and $86.4 million of free cash flow in 2021; further reduced net debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio to 1.89x 2

Providing initial guidance for 2022 (organic only) with revenue expected to be $930 million to $950 million, approximately 8% growth at the midpoint of range; on path to achieve strategic goal of $1 billion in revenue by 2023

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 1, 2022. Results include the acquisitions of BWG Holdings I Corp. (known as “Balboa Water Group” or “Balboa acquisition”) on November 6, 2020, the assets of BJN Technologies, LLC (“BJN”) on January 21, 2021, NEM S.r.l. (“NEM”) on July 9, 2021, and Shenzhen Joyonway Electronics & Technology Co., Ltd (“Joyonway”) on October 11, 2021.

Josef Matosevic, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “ Our consistent exceptional performance is the direct result of the augmented strategy that we established and the excellent execution by our management team as well as the contributions of all of our colleagues around the world. Every day they are working to meet or exceed our customers’ requirements, advance innovative technology solutions, and exercise robust agility to address the challenges presented with the global macro economy. The depth and breadth of our innovation is validated by our strong organic growth as we introduce breakthrough technologies and capture greater market share. Our operating strategy is enabling our ability to remain highly responsive to our customers with lead times that well outpace the competition, even while operating conditions are less than ideal given supply shortages and material inflation. We are executing on our manufacturing roadmap to balance “make vs. buy” decisions and investing where needed to ensure we have capacity to meet the demand.”

He concluded, “ Our augmented strategy is delivering on accelerated growth and our goal of $1 billion in revenue by 2023 is in our line of sight. We have tremendous potential as an organization, and I am very optimistic that it will be further unleashed when we move beyond these uniquely challenging times.”

Fourth Quarter 2021 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change % Change Net sales $ 217.7 $ 151.6 $ 66.1 44% Gross profit $ 74.3 $ 52.7 $ 21.6 41% Gross margin 34.2% 34.8% (60) bps Operating income $ 31.9 $ 10.4 $ 21.5 207% Operating margin 14.6% 6.9% 770 bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 19.8% 18.8% 100 bps Net income $ 23.6 $ 5.6 $ 18.0 321% Diluted EPS $ 0.72 $ 0.17 $ 0.55 324% Non-GAAP cash net income $ 32.9 $ 19.2 $ 13.7 71% Diluted Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 1.01 $ 0.60 $ 0.41 68% Adjusted EBITDA $ 49.3 $ 35.1 $ 14.2 40% Adjusted EBITDA margin 22.7% 23.2% (50) bps

See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Helios’s use of non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as well as reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and GAAP net income to non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Helios believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the non-GAAP measures described above help improve the understanding of its operating performance.

Sales

Sales reflected strong demand across all markets, and responsive manufacturing processes to deliver products and solutions to customers in a timely manner against supply chain constraints. Results included $26.4 million in sales from acquisitions. (See the table in this release that provides acquired revenue by segment by quarter). In addition, the Company experienced significant organic sales growth of $39.7 million, or 26%, compared with the prior-year period.

In addition, the Company experienced significant organic sales growth of $39.7 million, or 26%, compared with the prior-year period. Strength in demand across all regions as markets recovered from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $1.5 million unfavorable.

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit benefitted from increased volume during the quarter while gross margin declined by 60 basis points compared with the prior-year period, as improved leverage of our fixed cost base on the higher sales was offset by increases in logistics and raw material costs and reduced manufacturing labor efficiencies. In addition, the business model of the Balboa acquisition has lower gross margins but higher operating margins.

Selling, engineering and administrative (“SEA”) expenses: as a percentage of sales, improved 610 basis points to 16.0% compared with the 2020 fourth quarter, reflecting both the benefit of fixed cost leverage on higher sales and continued cost management initiatives.

Amortization of intangible assets: $7.5 million down from $8.8 million in the prior year reflecting timing related to the Company’s acquisitions.

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $3.9 million in the quarter, down $0.8 million compared with the prior-year period due to lower debt balances.

Effective tax rate: 13.6% compared with 22.4% in the prior-year period due to positive impacts from the release of reserves related to previously disclosed tax controversies regarding transfer pricing matters in the US, UK, and Germany.

Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share: $23.6 million and $0.72 per share.

Diluted Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $1.01 compared with $0.60 last year due to higher sales, operational efficiencies, and strong outperformance from the Balboa acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: declined 50 basis points to 22.7% compared with the prior-year period as higher volume was offset by material inflation and operational inefficiencies related to supply chain challenges.

2021 Consolidated Results

($ in millions, except per share data) 2021 2020 Change % Change Net sales $ 869.2 $ 523.0 $ 346.2 66% Gross profit $ 312.8 $ 196.2 $ 116.6 59% Gross margin 36.0% 37.5% (150) bps Operating income $ 149.3 $ 35.4 $ 113.9 322% Operating margin 17.2% 6.8% 1040 bps Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin 22.1% 19.5% 260 bps Net income $ 104.6 $ 14.2 $ 90.4 637% Diluted EPS $ 3.22 $ 0.44 $ 2.78 632% Non-GAAP cash net income $ 138.1 $ 71.9 $ 66.2 92% Diluted Non-GAAP cash EPS $ 4.25 $ 2.24 $ 2.01 90% Adjusted EBITDA $ 214.1 $ 121.2 $ 92.9 77% Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.6% 23.2% 140 bps

See the attached tables for additional important disclosures regarding Helios’s use of non-GAAP adjusted operating income, non-GAAP adjusted operating margin, non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA (earnings before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) and adjusted EBITDA margin (adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of sales) as well as reconciliations of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin and GAAP net income to non-GAAP cash net income, non-GAAP cash earnings per share, adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin. Helios believes that, when used in conjunction with measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the non-GAAP measures described above help improve the understanding of its operating performance.

Sales

Sales growth reflected strong demand across all regions and markets, in particular agriculture, construction equipment, recreation, and health & wellness. Results included $206.6 million in sales related to acquisitions. (See the table in this release that provides acquired revenue by segment by quarter). In addition, the Company experienced strong organic growth of $139.5 million, or 27%, compared with 2020.

In addition, the Company experienced strong organic growth of $139.5 million, or 27%, compared with 2020. Foreign currency translation adjustment on sales: $12.4 million favorable.

Profits and margins

Gross profit and margin drivers: gross profit benefitted from increased volume during the period. Gross margin declined by 150 basis points compared with the prior-year period as manufacturing labor efficiencies and improved leverage of our fixed cost base on the higher sales were offset by increases in logistics and raw material costs. In addition, the business model of the Balboa acquisition has lower gross margins but higher operating margins.

Selling, engineering and administrative (“SEA”) expenses: 15.0% as a percentage of sales, improved



540 basis points compared with the prior-year period, reflecting both the lower SEA expenses relative to sales for the Balboa acquisition, fixed cost leverage on higher sales, and continued cost containment initiatives.

540 basis points compared with the prior-year period, reflecting both the lower SEA expenses relative to sales for the Balboa acquisition, fixed cost leverage on higher sales, and continued cost containment initiatives. Amortization of intangible assets: increased $10.7 million to $32.8 million from the prior year reflecting the Balboa acquisition.

Goodwill impairment charge: last year’s first quarter included a $31.9 million impairment charge resulting from weakened market outlook primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Non-operating items

Net interest expense: $3.6 million increase to $16.9 million compared with the prior-year period reflecting higher debt balances.

Effective tax rate: 20.3% compared with 17.6% in the prior year, excludes non-taxable goodwill impairment charge, included certain one-time benefits in the second quarter of 2020 that reduced the effective tax rate for the period.

Net income, earnings per share, non-GAAP cash earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA

GAAP net income and diluted earnings per share: $104.6 million and $3.22 per share.

Diluted Non-GAAP cash earnings per share: $4.25 compared with $2.24 in the prior-year period driven by strong demand, operational efficiencies and strong performance of the Balboa acquisition.

Adjusted EBITDA margin: 24.6%, up 140 basis points compared with the prior-year period due to higher volume and operational efficiencies.

Hydraulics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

Hydraulics Three Months Ended Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 46.5 $ 31.3 $ 15.2 49% EMEA 45.3 34.4 10.9 32% APAC 39.1 37.4 1.7 5% Total Segment Sales $ 130.9 $ 103.1 $ 27.8 27% Gross Profit $ 46.8 $ 37.6 $ 9.2 24% Gross Margin 35.8% 36.5% (70) bps SEA Expenses $ 19.2 $ 18.0 $ 1.2 7% Operating Income $ 27.6 $ 19.6 $ 8.0 41% Operating Margin 21.1% 19.0% 210 bps

Fourth Quarter Hydraulics Segment Review

Higher sales in all regions were driven by demand from U.S. and European agriculture and construction equipment markets, as well as mobile and industrial equipment markets; foreign currency exchange rates had a $1.5 million unfavorable adjustment on sales.

Gross margin of 35.8% reflects improved leverage on higher volume offset by reduced production labor efficiencies related to COVID absenteeism and higher material and freight costs.

Operating margin of 21.1% improved 210 basis points, reflecting improved leverage of our fixed cost base and disciplined cost management efforts.

Electronics Segment Review

(Refer to sales by geographic region and segment data in accompanying tables)

Electronics Three Months Ended Q4 2021 Q4 2020 Change % Change Net Sales Americas $ 64.5 $ 37.5 $ 27.0 72% EMEA 10.6 4.9 5.7 116% APAC 11.7 6.1 5.6 92% Total Segment Sales $ 86.8 $ 48.5 $ 38.3 79% Gross Profit $ 27.5 $ 17.0 $ 10.5 62% Gross Margin 31.7% 35.0% (330) bps SEA Expenses $ 12.1 $ 8.0 $ 4.1 51% Operating Income $ 15.4 $ 9.0 $ 6.4 71% Operating Margin 17.7% 18.5% (80) bps

Fourth Quarter Electronics Segment Review

Higher sales included $20.7 million related to the acquisitions of Balboa and Joyonway. Strong demand from health and wellness and recreational markets drove sales, partially offset by supply chain constraints.

Gross margin reflects the different business model of the Balboa acquisition, which has lower gross margins that are offset by a lower SEA expense structure. Additionally, raw material, freight and logistics costs increased as a result of materials shortages and efforts to meet customer requirements on a timely basis.

Operating margin of 17.7% reflects flow through of gross margin impacts offset by fixed cost leverage on higher sales.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Review

Total debt at year-end was $445.0 million compared with $462.4 million at January 2, 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 2022 were $28.5 million compared with $25.2 million at the end of 2020.

Inventory increased $55.3 million from the end of 2020 driven by the macro issues in the supply chain. These issues include the Company purchasing parts ahead of material shortages, holding some inventory for past due orders where one or two components have been delayed in the supply chain, along with customers changing shipping schedules once the Company has already manufactured the products.

Pro-forma net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA improved to 1.89x at the end of 2021 (pro-forma for NEM and Joyonway) compared with 3.0x (pro-forma for Balboa) at the end of 2020, further demonstrating the Company’s ability to rapidly de-lever the balance sheet following an acquisition. At the end of 2021, the Company had $158.0 million available on its revolving lines of credit.

Net cash provided by operations was $113.2 million in 2021 compared with $108.6 million in the prior-year period.

Capital expenditures were $26.8 million for the full year of 2021. The Company expects to spend between 3% to 5% of sales in capital investments in 2022.

2022 Outlook

The following provides the Company’s expectations for 2022. This assumes constant currency, using quarter end rates, is based on organic growth only, and that markets served are not further impacted by the global pandemic or the geo-political environment.

2021 Actual 2022 Outlook Consolidated revenue $869.2 million $930 – $950 million Adjusted EBITDA $214.1 million $219 – $238 million Adjusted EBITDA margin 24.6% 23.5% – 25.0% Interest expense $16.9 million $14 – $15 million Effective tax rate 20.3% 21% – 23% Depreciation $21.4 million $24.5 – $26.5 million Amortization $33.0 million $28 – $29 million Capital expenditures % total revenue 3% 3% – 5% of sales Diluted Non-GAAP Cash EPS $4.25 $4.35 -$4.60

Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast tomorrow, March 1st at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to review its financial and operating results and discuss its corporate strategies and outlook. A question-and-answer session will follow. The conference call can be accessed by calling (201) 689-8573. The audio webcast will be available at www.heliostechnologies.com.

A telephonic replay will be available from approximately 12:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through Tuesday, March 8, 2022. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13725927. The webcast replay will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.heliostechnologies.com, where a transcript will also be posted once available.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisition. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains “forward‐looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. They include statements regarding current expectations, estimates, forecasts, projections, our beliefs, and assumptions made by Helios Technologies, Inc. (“Helios” or the “Company”), its directors or its officers about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and assumptions made by management, and include among other items, (i) the Company’s strategies regarding growth, including its intention to develop new products and make acquisitions; (ii) the effectiveness of creating the Center of Engineering Excellence; (iii) the Company’s financing plans; (iv) trends affecting the Company’s financial condition or results of operations; (v) the Company’s ability to continue to control costs and to meet its liquidity and other financing needs; (vi) the declaration and payment of dividends; and (vii) the Company’s ability to respond to changes in customer demand domestically and internationally, including as a result of standardization. In addition, we may make other written or oral statements, which constitute forward-looking statements, from time to time. Words such as “may,” “expects,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guaranteeing future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, (i) supply chain disruption and the potential inability to procure goods; (ii) conditions in the capital markets, including the interest rate environment and the availability of capital; (iii) inflation (including hyperinflation) or recession; (iv) changes in the competitive marketplace that could affect the Company’s revenue and/or cost bases, such as increased competition, lack of qualified engineering, marketing, management or other personnel, and increased labor and raw materials costs; (v) risks related to health epidemics, pandemics and similar outbreaks and similar outbreaks, including, without limitation, the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may among other things, adversely affect our supply chain, material costs, and work force and may have material adverse effects on our business, financial position, results of operations and/or cash flows; and (vi) new product introductions, product sales mix and the geographic mix of sales nationally and internationally. Further information relating to factors that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated is included but not limited to information under the heading Item 1. “Business” and Item 1A. “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Form 10-K for the year ended January 2, 2021.

This news release will discuss some historical non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful in evaluating its performance. The determination of the amounts that are excluded from these non-GAAP measures is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income recognized in a given period. You should not consider the inclusion of this additional information in isolation or as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

This news release also presents forward-looking statements regarding non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Diluted non-GAAP cash EPS. The Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of these forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. In addition, the Company believes that such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company’s 2022 financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures are preliminary estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including, among others, changes in connection with quarter-end and year-end adjustments. Any variation between the Company’s actual results and preliminary financial data set forth above may be material.

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended For the Year Ended January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 % Change January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 % Change Net sales $ 217,687 $ 151,618 44 % $ 869,185 $ 523,040 66 % Cost of sales 143,343 98,902 45 % 556,380 326,812 70 % Gross profit 74,344 52,716 41 % 312,805 196,228 59 % Gross margin 34.2 % 34.8 % 36.0 % 37.5 % Selling, engineering and administrative expenses 34,927 33,525 4 % 130,685 106,831 22 % Amortization of intangible assets 7,527 8,791 (14 )% 32,811 22,114 48 % Goodwill impairment – – NM – 31,871 NM Operating income 31,890 10,400 207 % 149,309 35,412 322 % Operating margin 14.6 % 6.9 % 17.2 % 6.8 % Interest expense, net 3,907 4,714 (17 )% 16,871 13,286 27 % Foreign currency transaction (gain) loss, net (301 ) (1,237 ) (76 )% 970 (1,555 ) (162 )% Other non-operating expense (income), net 1,016 (233 ) (536 )% 289 (366 ) (179 )% Income before income taxes 27,268 7,156 281 % 131,179 24,047 446 % Income tax provision 3,713 1,605 131 % 26,583 9,829 170 % Net income $ 23,555 $ 5,551 324 % $ 104,596 $ 14,218 636 % Net income per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.17 329 % $ 3.24 $ 0.44 636 % Diluted $ 0.72 $ 0.17 324 % $ 3.22 $ 0.44 632 % Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 32,403 32,113 32,304 32,088 Diluted 32,579 32,211 32,475 32,210 Dividends declared per share $ 0.09 $ 0.09 $ 0.36 $ 0.36 NM = Not meaningful

HELIOS TECHNOLOGIES



CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(In thousands, except per share data)

January 1, 2022 January 2, 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,540 $ 25,216 Restricted cash 41 41 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,212 and $1,493 134,561 97,623 Inventories, net 165,629 110,372 Income taxes receivable 2,762 1,103 Other current assets 20,101 19,664 Total current assets 351,634 254,019 Property, plant and equipment, net 174,210 163,177 Deferred income taxes 2,934 6,645 Goodwill 459,936 443,533 Other intangible assets, net 412,759 419,375 Other assets 13,873 10,230 Total assets $ 1,415,346 $ 1,296,979 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 85,301 $ 59,477 Accrued compensation and benefits 28,595 22,985 Other accrued expenses and current liabilities 28,254 24,941 Current portion of long-term non-revolving debt, net 18,125 16,229 Dividends payable 2,917 2,891 Income taxes payable 6,328 1,489 Total current liabilities 169,520 128,012 Revolving line of credit 242,312 255,909 Long-term non-revolving debt, net 183,897 189,932 Deferred income taxes 71,836 78,864 Other noncurrent liabilities 38,818 36,472 Total liabilities 706,383 689,189 Commitments and contingencies – – Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, par value $0.001, 2,000 shares authorized, no shares issued or outstanding – – Common stock, par value $0.001, 100,000 shares authorized, 32,407 and 32,121 issued and outstanding 32 32 Capital in excess of par value 394,641 371,778 Retained earnings 363,279 270,320 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (48,989 ) (34,340 ) Total shareholders’ equity 708,963 607,790 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,415,346 $ 1,296,979

