Helios Technologies Expands OpenView™ Platform with CODESYS® Support for its Customers and Distribution Channel Partners

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Helios Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: HLIO) (“Helios” or the “Company”), a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology, announced the expansion of its OpenView™ display platform with the addition of CODESYS® functionality for its customers. Developed by Enovation Controls, part of Helios’ Electronics segment, this enhancement strengthens the Company’s open software strategy and provides greater flexibility for customers and distribution channel partners.

By enabling CODESYS® on our OpenView™ platform, customers can now use the same industrial development environment to program both our uControl™ controllers and our OpenView™ displays. This approach significantly reduces engineering effort and accelerates time to market for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and system integrators developing human-machine interface (HMI) solutions.

“This expansion of the OpenView™ platform reflects our commitment to open, customer-driven software strategies,” said Sean Bagan, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helios. “By supporting CODESYS®, we are enabling our customers and distribution partners to work more efficiently, leverage proven code, and deploy scalable HMI solutions using their preferred toolset.”

CODESYS® is widely used across factory automation, process control, mobile machinery, building automation and energy systems, making it a natural fit for customers seeking interoperability and future-ready control solutions.

In addition, the CODESYS®-enabled OpenView™ platform unlocks access to CODESYS® WebVisu, a remote visualization and diagnostics capability provided by CODESYS®. WebVisu allows users to remotely access and monitor their HMI applications, delivering added value for both developers and end users.

Evolution Motion Solutions, a long-standing Enovation Controls customer and partner, is among the first to utilize the CODESYS® enabled OpenView™ platform. The collaboration builds on an established relationship rooted in trust and confidence in Enovation Controls’ proven products, providing Evolution Motion Solutions with a familiar, reliable foundation to continue supporting customers across a range of markets.

“Built on an open, CODESYS®-enabled foundation, the OpenView™ platform makes controls simple with easy programming, quick processing speeds, and user-friendly interaction on a high-resolution touch screen display. We incorporate the OpenView™ S50 in mobile equipment for full machine control as it is a great fit for many of our mobile/off-highway customers who value ease of use, ruggedness, and excellent performance,” said Kyle Lorch, Mobile Market Manager at Evolution Motion Solutions.

CODESYS® enabled products will be on display at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in booth S81729, where Helios Technologies will be joined by its subsidiaries Enovation Controls, Sun Hydraulics, and Faster, showcasing a wide range of electronic and hydraulic solutions for construction, industrial, and mobile equipment applications.

About Evolution Motion Solutions

Evolution Motion Solutions is a leading engineering partner, systems integrator, and value-add distributor of advanced hydraulic, electromechanical, pneumatic, and automation technologies. For over 80 years, our innovative solutions have been built on a foundation of technical excellence and industry-leading components designed for mobile/off-highway, heavy industrial, and factory automation applications. We may not manufacture our customers’ systems and machines, but we help them run more efficiently and reliably by optimizing production time and enhancing performance. For additional information, please visit https://evolutionmotion.com.

About Enovation Controls

Enovation Controls is a fast-growing and innovative manufacturer of electronic controls and displays for diverse markets. As an international leader in fully tailored solutions, Enovation Controls offers a broad range of displays, controls, and instrumentation products for various applications. With an internationally diverse team, we serve customers around the world through our global sales, manufacturing, and engineering operations. Enovation Controls partners directly with OEMs and supports a worldwide network of authorized distributors and system integrators. Visit us at www.enovationcontrols.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies is a global leader in highly engineered motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, and health and wellness. Helios sells its products to customers in over 90 countries around the world. Its strategy for growth is to be the leading provider in niche markets, with premier products and solutions through innovative product development and acquisitions. The Company has paid a cash dividend to its shareholders every quarter since becoming a public company in 1997. For more information please visit: www.heliostechnologies.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

