Helbiz to Announce Full Year 2021 Results on April 14, 2022

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Helbiz–Helbiz Inc. (“Helbiz”) (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a global leader in micro-mobility and the first company in its industry to be publicly listed on Nasdaq, today announced that it will report full year 2021 results after the market closes on April 14, 2022. Prior to the webcast, Helbiz will issue a press release reporting these results along with additional materials at https://investors.helbiz.com/.

What: 2021 Full Year Results



When: Thursday, April 14, 2022



Time: 4:30 p.m. EDT



Where:



Live Dial-in Details:



North America (toll-free): +1 (833) 693-0551



International: +1 (661) 407-1590



Conference ID: 4545176



Webcast Link

Replay Available: https://investors.helbiz.com/

About Helbiz

Helbiz is a global leader in micro-mobility services. Launched in 2015 and headquartered in New York City, the company offers a diverse fleet of vehicles including e-scooters, e-bicycles and e-mopeds all on one convenient, user-friendly platform with over 40 licenses in cities around the world. Helbiz utilizes a customized, proprietary fleet management technology, artificial intelligence and environmental mapping to optimize operations and business sustainability. Helbiz is expanding its urban lifestyle products and services to include live streaming services, food delivery, financial services and more, all accessible within its mobile app. For additional information, please visit www.helbiz.com.

Contacts

Helbiz

For media inquiries:

Matt Rosenberg



Head of Communications, NA



press@helbiz.com

+1 (646) 726-2146

For investor inquiries:

The Blueshirt Group



Gary Dvorchak, CFA



gary@blueshirtgroup.com

+1 (323) 240-5796