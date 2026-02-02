Heard Hires New Chief Product & Technology Officer to Scale Financial Platform for Healthcare Practitioners

Seasoned product leader and repeat founder joins to accelerate platform expansion as Heard serves thousands of independent practices nationwide

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Heard, the leading financial back office platform built specifically for therapists and health & wellness practitioners, today announced the appointment of Art Litvinau as Chief Product & Technology Officer. Art brings extensive experience scaling product and engineering organizations and will lead Heard's expansion from accounting services into a comprehensive financial operating system for independent practices.

In this new role, Art will oversee product strategy, engineering, and design as Heard scales to meet growing demand from therapists and wellness practitioners launching and managing independent practices. His appointment reflects Heard's continued investment in building sophisticated financial infrastructure tailored to the unique needs of private practice owners.

"Over the last few months, we spent real time with founders, industry leaders, executive recruiters and our board to find the right person for this role. Art stood out immediately," said Andrew Riesen, CEO and Co-Founder of Heard. "He's an exceptional builder with the leadership experience of managing teams well beyond our current stage. Most importantly, he shares our conviction that independent practitioners deserve financial tools as sophisticated as any enterprise, built specifically for how they work."

Heard currently serves thousands of mental health and wellness practitioners with bookkeeping, tax preparation, payroll, and business formation services—combining expert financial guidance with purpose-built software. The company recently launched its Private Practice Launch Grant program, providing funding and resources to help practitioners establish independent practices. This initiative reflects Heard's broader mission to support practitioners at every stage, from formation through growth, eliminating the financial friction that prevents clinicians from building sustainable businesses.

“After spending months talking directly with Heard’s customers, the brand love stood out immediately. Therapists genuinely love what Heard has built.” said Art Litvinau. “I’m joining to help shape what’s next, using AI and automation to make the financial side of running a practice even simpler.”

Art will focus on accelerating product development, expanding Heard's financial workflows, and strengthening the technical foundations that enable the company to deliver reliable, scalable services. His work will support Heard's vision of building a complete financial back office that handles everything from business formation and entity selection to tax strategy, bookkeeping, and payroll—all designed specifically for how mental health and wellness practitioners operate.

About Heard

Heard is the financial back office platform built for therapists and health & wellness practitioners in private practice. The company combines expert bookkeeping, tax preparation, and payroll services with purpose-built software to help independent practitioners manage their business finances and focus on client care. Heard supports mental health and wellness practitioners from launch through growth with tools designed specifically for the unique needs of private practice. Learn more at joinheard.com.

Media Contact:

Melanie Hahn

Head of Marketing

Heard

melanie@joinheard.com