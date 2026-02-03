HealthView CEO Steven Gonzalez Examines Leadership Presence and the Future of Work in New Inc. Article

CERRITOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthView Home Healthcare Services today announced the publication of a new leadership article by President and CEO Steven Gonzalez, titled “Certainty Is Overrated. Presence Is Underrated,” now live on Inc.com. The article examines how effective leadership in today’s uncertain business environment depends on authentic presence, trust, and consistency rather than false certainty.

In the article, Gonzalez challenges the long-held assumption that strong leaders must always project confidence and definitive answers. Instead, he argues that modern leadership requires showing up consistently—especially when outcomes are unclear. By prioritizing presence, visibility, and empathy, leaders can create stability and trust even amid rapid change.

“Certainty is often an illusion,” Gonzalez notes, emphasizing that uncertainty has become a constant across industries. The article explores how moments of ambiguity act as a stress test for leadership, revealing values, communication habits, and cultural priorities. Leaders who remain grounded and engaged during these moments are better positioned to guide teams forward and strengthen organizational culture.

The release of this article also previews Gonzalez’s upcoming Inc. piece, “AI Changes the Game: Presence Trumps Polish,” which will be published soon. The forthcoming article examines how artificial intelligence is transforming leadership communication and influence, while emphasizing that technology cannot replace genuine human connection. Gonzalez explores how leaders can use AI responsibly without sacrificing authenticity, emotional intelligence, or trust.

To encourage early dialogue around these themes, Gonzalez invites leaders and professionals to participate in discussions through his LinkedIn Interactive Culture Lab. The Culture Lab serves as a collaborative space for sharing perspectives, exploring similar or opposing viewpoints, and engaging in thoughtful conversation around leadership, organizational culture, and the future of work.

Together, these articles reinforce HealthView Home Healthcare Services’ commitment to values-driven leadership and human-centered culture in an evolving business landscape.

Read “Certainty Is Overrated. Presence Is Underrated” on Inc.com now, join the discussion on LinkedIn, and stay tuned for “AI Changes the Game: Presence Trumps Polish.”

— Steven Gonzalez

Links:

Inc. Article – “Certainty Is Overrated. Presence Is Underrated”: https://www.inc.com/steven-gonzalez/certainty-is-overrated-presence-is-underrated/91291429

LinkedIn Interactive Culture Lab Post – “AI Changes the Game: Presence Trumps Polish”: https://www.linkedin.com/posts/stevegonzalez_leadership-ai-futureofwork-activity-7414373342780174338-TrbB

