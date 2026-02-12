HealthStream to Host Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HealthStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSTM), a leading healthcare technology platform company for workforce solutions, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its fourth quarter & full-year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter & full-year 2025, ended December 31, 2025, will be released after the routine time for the close of the market on Monday, February 23, 2026.

HealthStream’s fourth quarter & full-year 2025 earnings conference call will begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast using this LINK. To participate via telephone, please register in advance using this LINK. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a one-time confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

