Healthmine HRA Earns Third Consecutive Re-Certification from NCQA

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthmine, a leader in technology-enabled member engagement solutions for health plans, was awarded the Wellness and Health Promotion Certification in Health Appraisal from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). This certification applies to Healthmine’s Health Risk Assessment (HRA) for Medicare and Commercial plans. Healthmine previously received Certification in Health Appraisal in 2017 and has maintained its standing with NCQA through three certification cycles.





Healthmine’s HRA is used by health plans to administer digital and non-digital surveys to members to gather member data efficiently and continuously, including on clinical and non-clinical factors, and the social determinants of health (SDOH). Member responses to the digital HRA are available in real time in a plan-facing dashboard to monitor response rates and quickly inform the right interventions.

HRAs have long been a reliable tool for plans to build more complete member profiles. However, as the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) further emphasizes health equity, HRAs are a critical component for identifying and resolving health disparities for members.

“Healthmine is thrilled to achieve certification for our Health Risk Assessment yet again and continue our long-standing relationship with NCQA,” said Kimberly Swanson, Chief of Staff at Healthmine. “HRAs are a key tactic for health plans to capture critical data from members on demographics, barriers in care, and self-attest to conditions and preventive services. HRAs are vital for our health plan client success with interoperability, health equity, and Electronic Clinical Data Systems (ECDS) reporting strategies.”

NCQA Certification indicates that Healthmine’s HRAs have passed a rigorous review in the health appraisal category. The standards are set high to encourage organizations to achieve the highest level of quality from their products and to create an environment of continuous improvement. Achieving NCQA Certification is the gold standard.

“I congratulate Healthmine for distinguishing itself by earning Wellness & Health Promotion Certification. This achievement signals to employers that Healthmine is organized and ready to improve workforce health,” explained Margaret E. O’Kane, President of NCQA. “Savvy employers know that the health and wellbeing of their workforce is a critical asset.”

To learn more about Healthmine’s HRA, contact engage@healthmine.com.

About Healthmine

Healthmine is the industry’s leading member engagement solution focused on empowering people to take the right actions to improve their health. We build personalized, ongoing member engagement strategies for health plans in all lines of business. These strategies are delivered via our SaaS-based, always-on QRM® platform that drives health actions through customized triggers for clinical, pharmacy, and CAHPS and HOS measures. In addition, Healthmine clients have transparency into real-time, actionable insights on the success of member engagement and satisfaction initiatives, as well as the ability to identify and prioritize areas of opportunity to improve quality measures and Star Ratings. Connect with us at Healthmine.com and on our LinkedIn.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa. HEDIS® is a registered trademark of the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).

