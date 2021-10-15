Healthfirst Plans Receive 4-Star Rating (out of 5 stars) for 2022 for Third Consecutive Year

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthfirst, one of the largest Medicare Advantage HMO plans in the New York metropolitan areai, today announced that it has been awarded a 4-Star Rating (out of 5 stars) from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for many of its 2022 Medicare Advantage plans. Healthfirst is the only HMO servicing the New York metropolitan area to achieve 4 out of 5 stars three years in a rowii. The rating is based on the quality of, and members’ satisfaction with, healthcare services in 2020 and early 2021iii.

Healthfirst Medicare Advantage plans that received a 4 Star-Rating (out of 5 stars) include:

Healthfirst Life Improvement Plan (HMO D-SNP)

Healthfirst CompleteCare (HMO D-SNP)

Healthfirst 65 Plus Plan (HMO)

Healthfirst Increased Benefits Plan (HMO)

Healthfirst Coordinated Benefits Plan (HMO)

“Our consistently high star ratings reflect our commitment and ability to deliver superior Medicare Advantage plans to beneficiaries,” said Pat Wang, President and CEO of Healthfirst. “The COVID-19 pandemic placed unprecedented burdens on our members, and we are pleased that our hard work to ensure that they received needed care and services throughout this difficult time is reflected in our quality ratings. Our 2022 plans will continue to ensure that members get high-quality care and help them lead a healthier lifestyle.”

Healthfirst will offer a portfolio of 2022 Medicare Advantage plans featuring dental services for as low as $0, with coverage for dentures, crowns, root canals, and extractions; hearing and vision benefits for as low as $0 for hearing aids and eyeglassesiv; an over-the-counter (OTC) allowance of up to $170v for covered items including food; convenient at-home delivery for prescriptions; covered OTC items; home Internet service; and exercise equipment and trackers. Medicare Advantage plan enrollments during the Annual Enrollment Period (AEP) go into effect January 1, 2022.

About Healthfirst

Healthfirst is the largest not-for-profit health insurer in New York State*, earning the trust of 1.7 million members by ensuring access to affordable and high-quality healthcare. Sponsored by downstate New York’s leading hospital systems, Healthfirst’s unique advantage is rooted in its mission to put members first by partnering closely with its broad network of providers on shared goals. Healthfirst is also a pioneer of the value-based care model, now recognized as a national best practice. For nearly 30 years, Healthfirst has worked with its network of hospital systems, community providers, and partners to improve health outcomes through better access to care—especially in underserved communities adversely impacted by disease, health disparities, and socioeconomic barriers to optimal health. Healthfirst has built its reputation in the community for top-quality products and services New Yorkers can depend on. It offers market-leading products to fit every life stage, including Medicaid plans, Medicare Advantage plans, Long-Term Care plans, Qualified Health plans, Essential Plans, and individual and small group plans. Healthfirst serves members in New York City and on Long Island, as well as in Westchester, Rockland, Sullivan, and Orange counties. For more information on Healthfirst, please visit healthfirst.org.

______________________________



iBased on August 2021 CMS Medicare Advantage/Part D Contract and Enrollment data; excludes EGHP and ISNP. Healthfirst has the largest Medicare Advantage membership in the NY metropolitan area, including New York City, Nassau, Westchester, and the Lower Hudson Valley.



iiBased on analysis of Star Ratings published on www.medicare.gov.



iiiMedicare evaluates plans based on a 5-Star rating system. Star Ratings are calculated each year and may change from one year to the next. Please visit https://www.medicare.gov/ for more information on CMS’ Star Ratings.



ivNo out-of-pocket costs for entry-level hearing aids and eyeglasses.



vOTC allowance and items eligible for purchase may vary by plan and are subject to change.

*Based on reported revenue for calendar year 2020.

Contacts

Elise Titan



etitan@healthfirst.org

917-753-0973