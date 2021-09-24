HealthEdge Announces Key Additions to Leadership Team; Brings Seasoned Industry Executives on Board

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HealthEdge today announced two key additions to its leadership team to help lead the journey in serving customers at an enterprise scale. Anshul Pande joins HealthEdge as Senior Vice President of Research and Development, and Angelo Devita joins the organization as Vice President of Enterprise Account Management. HealthEdge provides modern technology solutions that health plans use to innovate around new business models, improve outcomes, reduce administrative costs, and delight members.

“I am really excited to have Anshul and Angelo join the team,” said HealthEdge Chief Executive Officer Steve Krupa. “They bring a wealth of industry knowledge and organizational change management experience to HealthEdge, and they share our core values of maximizing customer value and employee experience in service of our mission.”

Pande will lead the HealthEdge technology organization for its industry-leading HealthRules suite of products. He is a visionary technology leader with nearly 20 years of experience defining strategy and driving transformation for large healthcare organizations. His experience includes building scalable teams to lead digital transformation and drive growth, as well as serving some of the largest enterprise healthcare organizations in the country. He joins HealthEdge from Stanford Children’s Health, where he was Chief Technology Officer and Vice President. Prior to Stanford, he directed a multi-year technology program related to health system IT, which involved three mergers and acquisitions at ProMedica. Pande served a long tenure at Epic in increasingly responsible roles. Pande is passionate about driving technology adoption at scale and is an expert in managing organizational change.

Devita is responsible for managing overall business relationships with major clients. He has deep expertise in accelerating the adoption and execution of groundbreaking technologies and innovation, as well as experience leading high-performance growth initiatives. He has held responsible positions in organizations from entrepreneurial start-ups to Fortune 500 joint ventures. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Business Development for Avalon Healthcare Solutions, a lab benefits management company serving health plans. He also served a recent stint as Chief Revenue Officer of a behavioral health organization. Devita spent seven years at Cotiviti Healthcare in senior roles, most recently as Senior Vice President and Market Leader, as well as in strategic accounts and healthcare operations.

