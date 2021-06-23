Healthcare Triangle Unveils DataEz Platform to Harness Big Data

Innovative platform gives healthcare and life sciences organizations access to advanced security, a self-cataloguing data lake, automated data quality checks, and more

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healthcare Triangle, a leading provider of cloud data transformation solutions, recently released DataEz, a cloud-based solution that empowers life sciences and healthcare organizations to future-proof their data platform. DataEz provides instant access to advanced analytics with cutting-edge security that help organizations derive meaningful insight from large quantities of data.

Since DataEz is built on the cloud, this software-as-a-service platform also provides greater capacity for ingesting, processing, and gaining insight from data—critical in fields such as genetics, where public archives for raw sequencing data double in size every 18 months.

“With the surge in access to real-world data, including data from remote monitoring and digital health devices and from clinical trials, a compliant, secure platform capable of analyzing large quantities of data efficiently and effectively is essential,” says Suresh Venkatachari, CEO of Healthcare Triangle. “DataEz presents a practical and cost-effective way for life sciences and healthcare organizations to deliver on their data strategy with advanced analytics and a highly agile, highly secure data infrastructure.”

DataEz enables organizations to automatically deploy core infrastructure and access advanced analytic solutions—including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning—to automate data lake management. It’s an approach that frees up IT teams to focus on more strategic initiatives, such as use cases and applications uncovered via data analysis.

“With IT teams stretched to capacity, life sciences and healthcare organizations need a data infrastructure that is scalable and flexible enough to adapt to any workflow,” says Sudish Mogli, Chief Technology Officer, Healthcare Triangle. “DataEz positions life sciences and healthcare organizations to leverage their existing IT investments with a scalable, secure, and compliant AI engineering and analytics program built with multiple layers of security to ensure data and agility is never compromised.”

Real-world examples of DataEz in action include the following:

A top 10 pharmaceutical provider with large amounts of real-world data found that clinical queries were taking days to complete, and with data anticipated to increase tenfold in the immediate future, the pharma company sought a scalable platform that would meet the pharma industry’s high security and compliance requirements. Within three months, Healthcare Triangle’s DataEz platform enabled the pharma company to: Ingest data faster while seamlessly adding new data sources for analysis Process even the most complex queries in minutes instead of days



A senior care provider needed an intuitive dashboard that could ingest digital health data from remote monitoring devices and sensors as well as a mobile app that could continually share seniors’ health details with their providers and family members. With DataEz, Healthcare Triangle provided: A cloud-based data lake where the data from various devices and sensors are ingested and stored through automated provisioning A scalable dashboard capable of monitoring hundreds of thousands of patients at a time AI and machine learning for predictive analytics and detection of health anomalies

that could continually share seniors’ health details with their providers and family members. With DataEz, Healthcare Triangle provided:

Healthcare Triangle is a premier partner of AWS, a gold partner of Microsoft Azure, an affiliate partner of Google Cloud, and a work partner of GCP. With HITRUST certification pending, Healthcare Triangle will continue to enable top life sciences and healthcare organizations to leverage the public cloud to reduce IT costs, improve business and clinical outcomes, and accelerate innovation without compromising security and compliance.

About Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (HTI)

Healthcare Triangle, based in Pleasanton, Calif., reinforces healthcare progress through breakthrough technology and extensive industry knowledge and expertise. We support healthcare organizations—including hospitals and health systems and health plans—as well as pharma and life sciences organizations, in their efforts to improve health outcomes. Healthcare Triangle enables the rapid adoption of new technologies, data enlightenment, business agility, and response to immediate business needs and competitive threats. The highly regulated healthcare and life sciences industries rely on Healthcare Triangle for expertise in digital transformation encompassing the cloud, security and compliance, data lifecycle management, healthcare interoperability, and clinical and business performance optimization. For more information, visit HealthcareTriangle.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Innsena for Healthcare Triangle



Christina Vanvuren



healthcaretriangle@innsena.com