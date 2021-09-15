Healthcare Industry Leader Zane Burke Joins Quantum Health as CEO

Founder and CEO Kara Trott to serve as Chairman of the Board;



Burke positions Quantum Health for next phase of accelerated growth

DUBLIN, Ohio.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Quantum Health, the industry leader in healthcare navigation and care coordination, today announced that Zane Burke has joined the company as chief executive officer and member of the company’s Board of Directors. Burke was most recently chief executive officer of Silicon Valley-based Livongo Health Inc., a leading Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) consumer digital health company. Burke assumes the role from Quantum Health founder and chief executive officer Kara Trott, who continues in her leadership role as Board Chair and will assist in a seamless transition.





Burke’s Cultural, Strategic and Technological Expertise

“As we launch our next stage of growth, there’s no person better equipped to lead Quantum Health than Zane,” said Trott. “Zane is a great cultural and strategic fit. He brings proven executive experience, having scaled two of the world’s most successful SaaS and enterprise software healthcare companies. His technology and big data expertise will expand how our solutions support our members’ healthcare journeys. By connecting them, their providers and the entire ecosystem of healthcare resources earlier and more effectively, we’ll continue to deliver substantial and sustained results,” noted Trott.

While at Livongo, Burke successfully led the company through the largest consumer digital health initial public offering in history and oversaw explosive multi-year growth. In 2020, Livongo combined with Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) in an $18.5 billion merger, creating the world’s largest virtual care company. Prior to Livongo, Burke spent more than two decades at Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN), most recently serving as its president.

“Quantum Health is one of the only platforms that delivers proven ROI and actually bends the cost curve,” said Burke. “The team at Quantum Health has succeeded in building the industry’s best high-touch consumer engagement model, with a unique culture that puts consumers and clients first. We have the opportunity to build upon this world-class foundation and provide even more value for our members and clients. Our ultimate goal is simple, yet profound: to reach into new end markets to serve more consumers and improve more lives.”

Trott’s First-of-its-Kind Enterprise Delivers Sustained Healthcare Results

Trott founded Quantum Health in 1999 to address the growing complexity of healthcare, in the belief that no one should have to navigate the healthcare experience alone. Using a data-driven approach, she launched a first-of-its-kind consumer care coordination and navigation company to guide consumers through their healthcare journeys. With Quantum Health, Trott created a new category of navigation and concierge platforms — which today is a growing, multi-billion dollar market.

“I am incredibly proud of what Quantum Health has accomplished over the past 22 years,” noted Trott. “Delivering a consumer-first experience and sustained results in healthcare are both incredibly rare. I truly believe that healthcare navigation is essential, as do our nearly 2,000 Quantum Health Warriors™, our valued clients and our two million members. I look forward to supporting Zane and our next phase of growth. He is a proven leader who is fully aligned with our mission and our cultural values. Best of all, he believes passionately in the vital work that our healthcare Warriors do every day to deliver an empathetic, efficient and effective healthcare experience.”

Quantum Health is the industry-leading consumer healthcare navigation and care coordination company. It delivers an unparalleled consumer experience to its members, as well as validated claims savings and high satisfaction rates for its self-insured employer clients. Quantum Health’s proprietary Real-Time Intercept® model identifies opportunities for early intervention in a member’s healthcare journey, resulting in better engagement, outcomes, and cost efficiencies.

The company was founded in 1999, is based in Dublin, Ohio and is backed by Great Hill Partners L.P. and Warburg Pincus LLC. Since its inception, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards and honors, including being named among the Fastest-Growing Private Companies by Inc. 5000, Ernst & Young’s Regional Entrepreneur of the Year, the Stevie Awards’ Female Entrepreneur of the Year, and a Great Place to Work by FORTUNE Magazine and Entrepreneur Magazine. The Women Presidents’ Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one of the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work.

