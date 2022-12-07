Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028: Upcoming Increases in Healthcare Expenditure Across Key Markets to Fuel Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global healthcare BPO market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing pressure to minimize the healthcare cost in emerging countries are estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.

The world economic forum and OECD predicts that Brazil, Russia, India, China and Southeast Asia will see 117% increase in health spending over next decade, while the US health expenditure is expected to increase by $3.5 trillion between 2010 and 2040. Due to the increasing healthcare cost in emerging economies such as India, China, Japan and the US, healthcare organizations are adopting outsourcing services for increasing productivity and reducing all over costs. For an industry as competitive as healthcare, businesses need to look at ways of reducing expenses, and for many healthcare businesses, outsourcing plays a critical role.

However, data security and confidentiality concern and fear of losing vision and control over business process are the major restraints that are hindering the growth of the market. Besides these constraints, improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies coupled with the implementation of the ICD-10 Codes are estimated to develop numerous growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global healthcare BPO market is segmented based on the payer services, pharmaceuticals services and provider services. Based on the payer services, the market is segmented into analytics and fraud management services, billing and accounts management services, claims management services, hr services, integrated front-end services and back office operations, member management services, provider management services. Based on, the pharmaceuticals services the market is sub-segmented into the manufacturing services, non-clinical services, research and development.

Further, on the basis of provider services, the market is sub-segmented into finance and accounts, medical billing, medical coding, medical transcriptions. The above-mentioned segments can be customized as per the requirements. Based on provider services, research & development is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. The pharmaceutical industry is greatly benefited by the significant research and development done at several labs.

The healthcare industry benefits considerably from the vast and in-depth information collected and analyzed by the expert marketing research team. The information is then analyzed by the veterans in the medical field to take significant decisions.

Outsourcing R&D provides a broad spectrum of support services to pharmaceutical companies and healthcare companies in the Pharma market research field so that they can concentrate on core activities of research and development and production. The services include medical writing services, information mining, numerical data mining, and patent landscape analysis.

Geographically market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the market owing to improving healthcare infrastructure in the market. Presence of the key players (such as TCS, Infosys, and Wipro) and availability of skilled professionals for low cost in the region are also one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market in the region.

