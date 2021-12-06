Health System Adoption of LeanTaaS’s AI based Capacity Management Solutions Continued to Accelerate in 2021

Company experiences impressive +40% growth during pandemic period, demonstrating heightened need to provide tools that reduce costs and transform the healthcare experience for providers and patients alike

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–LeanTaaS, Inc., a Silicon Valley software innovator that increases patient access and transforms operational performance for healthcare providers, today announced an impressive year of strategic growth in 2021, marked by new customer wins and significant customer expansions, product enhancements to its iQueue platform, and the company’s role as an industry thought leader with its two successful Transform hospital operation summits. As a result of challenges arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, including case backlogs, provider burnout and staffing shortages, and increased wait-times for patients, LeanTaaS’s 2021 growth comes on the heels of health systems needing the right resources and technology to increase patient access, manage utilization, and optimize capacity management.

LeanTaaS’s continued rapid growth and market penetration reflects the increasing demand from health systems for analytics-driven, AI-based solutions that improve how health systems use expensive, constrained resources to increase patient access to medical care and realize increased revenue. Specifically, CommonSpirit Health, one of the largest health systems in the U.S., achieved 14.5x in ROI across 36 hospital locations over a span of 18 months.

“LeanTaaS has demonstrated the true spirit of partnership and has been a pleasure to work with as they astutely listened to our needs and desires; worked closely with our team to provide personalized solutions to combat some of our biggest challenges; and meticulously trained our hospital staff members on how to best utilize iQueue,” said Brian Dawson, system vice president of perioperative services at CommonSpirit Health. “As we head into 2022, capacity management optimization will continue to be one of the biggest problems facing health systems and hospitals today. We feel confident that we have an exceptional solution to address that challenge and have seen significant ROI to-date by using iQueue.”

LeanTaaS’s AI and ML based solutions have now been deployed in more than 475 hospitals across the U.S., including 40% of the top 25 health systems in the country, based on net patient revenue. These hospitals use LeanTaaS’s iQueue platform to optimize capacity utilization in infusion centers, operating rooms, and inpatient beds. iQueue for Infusion Centers is used by 9,900+ chairs across 485+ infusion sites including 80% of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) and more than 50% of National Cancer Institute (NCI) hospitals. iQueue for Operating Rooms is used by more than 2,400 ORs across 43 health systems to perform more surgical cases during business hours, increase competitiveness in the marketplace, and improve the patient experience. LeanTaaS’s newest product, iQueue for Inpatient Beds, is now live at 15 hospitals across 3 major academic healthcare systems (totaling 4,002 inpatient beds) to help address inpatient capacity bottlenecks and having more confidence in managing unplanned variability.

“Moving forward, embracing technology like iQueue is the way of the future and can help hospitals and health systems create more efficiencies to improve the lives of staff and providers,” said Dr. Binesh Patel, chief medical officer at McLaren Health Care’s Flint Hospital. “Using iQueue has improved access to some of McLaren’s key areas and now we can properly move resources around to match specific demand, which has directly resulted in an increase in patients coming into our facility.”

Additionally, tomorrow marks the beginning of the next event in LeanTaaS’s Transform series. Hosted in partnership with Becker’s Healthcare, the second Transform will take place from Dec. 7-8, 2021 and will connect over 3,500 attendees with over 20 speakers from world-class healthcare institutions, including Banner | Aetna, Cone Health, McLaren Health Care, Michigan Medicine, Nebraska Medicine, Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Novant Health, Seattle Cancer Care Alliance, SUNY Upstate Medical University, UCHealth, WakeMed Health and Hospitals, and Yale New Haven Health & Yale School of Medicine. These health system executives, technology leaders, and industry experts will discuss solutions for the pressing issues facing health systems today.

Transform will feature new enhancement updates on all of LeanTaaS’s product suites including:

iQueue for Operating Rooms : Exchange + Case Scheduling is a tool that increases access and utilization of ORs by encouraging surgeons unlikely to fill their blocks to release that time proactively and by enabling clinics to find and request open time and then submit their case information. New in 2022, clinics will now have visibility into their case and block schedule, clinics and ORs will be able to message back and forth within iQueue to clear up any scheduling issues, and ORs will get predictions of blocks likely to go unused to better improve capacity planning.

iQueue for Infusion Centers : Executive Summary is a new Diagnostic tool in iQueue for Infusion Centers. It’s designed to enable managers to easily deliver to executives the data they need to make proactive strategic decisions and quickly spot operational issues that need attention. Executive Summary allows nursing and operations managers to generate this easy-to-digest, yet actionable, report in minutes instead of hours and engage with executives on the data that really matters to them.

iQueue for Inpatient Beds : The new Hospital Protocol Dashboard helps healthcare systems assess which hospitals have capacity and may be able to accept new admissions and intra-system transfers. This centralized, configurable visibility into different departments within individual campuses across the healthcare system provides transparency into capacity constraints across the network and promotes quicker, data-driven discussions and decisions regarding admissions and transfers. Leadership at each facility is provided with real-time capacity status changes across the healthcare system.

“We’ve seen tremendous success and kept our wait times under 10 minutes while increasing patient volumes by using iQueue for Infusion Centers, including the Executive Summary feature, at Nebraska Medicine,” said Becky Duchman, Director of Ambulatory Infusion/Treatment Services. “I’m thrilled to share my first-hand experience using the feature with other hospital and health system leaders at Transform so they can learn about and benefit from the significant time savings we’ve achieved in generating reports on infusion operations.”

About LeanTaaS

LeanTaaS provides software solutions that combine lean principles, predictive, prescriptive analytics, and machine learning to transform hospital and infusion center operations. The company’s software is being used by over 120 health systems across the nation, which all rely on the iQueue cloud-based solutions to increase patient access, decrease wait times, reduce healthcare delivery costs, and improve revenue. LeanTaaS is based in Santa Clara, California, and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information about LeanTaaS, please visit https://leantaas.com/, and connect on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

