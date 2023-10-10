Healee Announces New CEO with Extensive Expertise in Healthcare Technology Leadership, AI and Data Science Research

Plamen Petrov, Ph.D. to debut at HLTH 2023 with Healee’s innovative patient access solution





GREAT NECK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Healee has announced the appointment of Dr. Plamen Petrov as its new Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder and outgoing CEO Hristo Kosev, transitioning to the role of Chief Technology Officer, remains deeply committed to steering Healee’s strategic product vision.

Mr. Petrov’s new leadership will be advancing Healee’s mission for addressing the complex patient access needs of high-performing medical organizations.

“Enhancing patient access is the key to alleviating healthcare’s staff shortages and burnout, and revenue loss due to patient churn and poor schedule utilization.”, emphasized Hristo Kosev.

Under Kosev’s leadership, Healee became an industry leader, with the most reliable scheduling, calendar management and virtual care solution on the market recording 1M+ users with 700K+ healthcare visits per month.

Petrov commented:

“We are at a point of accelerating our growth trajectory in the U.S. and globally, and our goal is straightforward – positioning Healee as one of the most trusted and widely adopted patient access platforms on your journey to digital health transformation.”

Petrov is joining Healee with a successful track record of scaling businesses, most recently as co-founder and CTO of Hydrogen Health, a joint venture backed by Elevance Health & Blackstone, acquired by K Health.

His resume includes former Chief Data Officer & VP for AI at Elevance Health, Executive Director at Blue Cross Blue Shield Association, Director at KPMG, Associate Partner at IBM, and CTO/specialist leader at Deloitte.

Dr. Petrov has been serving as long-term faculty at Northwestern University and the University of Illinois teaching and advising on advanced Data Science, AI and Innovation.

HLTH debut

Plamen Petrov will be joining HTLH 2023 alongside distinguished fellow CEOs, partners, investors and media. “Events like HLTH offer leaders across the healthcare ecosystem the opportunity to exchange insights and partner in tackling industry challenges,” said Mr. Petrov.

HLTH attendees can gain an exclusive preview of Healee’s innovative patient access solution by booking a demo at https://bit.ly/3Q2aAqz.

About Healee

Healee helps healthcare organizations efficiently manage complex provider schedules with a robust patient access solution that integrates with their EHR. With Healee, healthcare teams attract, engage and retain more patients, while simplifying operations, balancing workloads, and growing profitability. For more info, visit https://www.healee.com/en

Contacts

Vera Iordanova



vera@healee.com