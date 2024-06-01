Massive Bio to Unveil Drug Utilization Optimizer (DUO) at ASCO Annual Meeting 2024

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ASCO Annual Meeting – Massive Bio, pioneering leader in AI-driven oncology solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest product, Drug Utilization Optimizer (DUO), at the upcoming ASCO Annual Meeting 2024. The innovative analytics and real-time notification platform is designed to revolutionize how pharmaceutical commercial teams target and engage with physicians, providing unparalleled insights and efficiency.









Building on the success of the SYNERGY-AI platform, which excels in anonymizing data, structuring documents, and matching patients to over 14,000 cancer clinical trials in real time, DUO extends Massive Bio’s capabilities into the commercial realm. DUO is specifically aimed at identifying potential opportunities for pharma commercial teams to analyze the competitive landscape far beyond outdated claims-based data, leveraging Massive Bio’s advanced analytics and data platform.

“Our new DUO platform is a game-changer for pharmaceutical commercial teams,” said Selin Kurnaz, PhD, Co-Founder and CEO of Massive Bio. “By providing real-time, granular insights, DUO empowers teams to connect with the right physicians and surface relevant patients with unmatched efficiency, driving brand revenues and reducing sales costs. Pharmaceutical companies have been working with claims and de-identified data for a long time and understanding real time patient journeys has been long over-due to provide the most responsive access to drugs. Most importantly, when a patient is under-genotyped, we support the patient to get tested which means that we don’t see patients as data points on a map, we operationalize the data so that patients get access to the enablers (such as molecular diagnostics testing) to get access to the drug. That is one of the reasons why we are miles different than traditional real world data companies”.

Key Features and Value Proposition of DUO:

AI-Enabled Oncology/Hematology Platform: Designed for physician targeting with real-time insights, DUO helps commercial teams identify key physicians and influence behavior at local, regional, and country levels through a seamless platform.

Boost Brand Revenues & Cut Sales Costs: DUO enhances brand revenues by 5-10% and reduces sales force costs by 10-15% annually through superior physician targeting. For new, competitive, and rare disease products, DUO delivers double the value.

Unmatched & Growing Patient Insights: With over 120,000 cancer patients on board and 5-7k new patients added each month, DUO offers deep clinical and genomic data for precision physician targeting, surpassing traditional real-world data sources reliant on claims or EMR data.

Identify Key Physicians & Influence Behavior: DUO identifies physicians conducting Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) or other diagnostics, surfacing these key influencers to pharma. It also facilitates testing for patients in need, changing physician behavior and delivering unparalleled value beyond traditional real-world data companies.

Global Oncology Expertise: As a global oncology and hematology company, Massive Bio blends clinical expertise with technical prowess, offering a network of 4,600+ physicians and unmatched data access.

“DUO is not just a tool; it’s a transformative solution for pharmaceutical commercial teams,” said Dr. Arturo Loaiza-Bonilla, MD MSEd, Co-Founder and Chief Medical Officer of Massive Bio. “By harnessing the power of AI and real-time data, we are setting a new standard in physician targeting and patient engagement.”

About Massive Bio:

Massive Bio’s vision is to cover the entire Pharma value chain with disruptive solutions to improve entire ecosystem from drug development to commercialization. Massive Bio is a unique tech-enabled big data platform with multiple use cases — addressing all friction points in end-to-end patient journey, enabling access to advanced treatment options for patients and optimizing drug commercialization for pharma. Utilizing AI to enhance equitable access and precision targeting for clinical trial matching, drug matching, and drug development, Massive Bio is committed to breaking down barriers in clinical trial enrollment, fostering value-based oncology decisions, and facilitating data-driven cancer treatment. Serving over four dozen pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and hospital networks, Massive Bio has earned recognition from the National Cancer Institute with an SBIR contract, and it is founding member of CancerX Moonshot. Founded in 2015 by a team of clinical, technology, and M&A executives, Massive Bio boasts a global presence with nearly 100 people across 12 countries. For further details, please visit www.massivebio.com, https://askfiona.ai, https://drarturo.ai or interact with us on our social media channels.

