HDI’s SupportWorld Live 2025, the Must-Attend Conference for Service and Support Excellence, Hosts Three Inspiring Keynote Presenters

Event Takes Place May 18-22, 2025 in Las Vegas

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating technical support and service management across the enterprise, today announces SupportWorld Live will host three inspiring keynote presenters. SupportWorld Live takes place May 18-22 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Register here.

Tara Gibb, Senior Director of HDI, “We are thrilled that Mariana Atencio, Nikolas Badminton and Juan Bendana will entertain the SupportWorld Live audience. These keynote presenters will change the way our audience thinks about the future of support and the way they approach their roles. We look forward to hearing their inspiring stories, advice and best practices.”

Mariana Atencio, Peabody Award-Winning Journalist & Host will present “The Power of Authenticity: Supercharge Your Career, Your Workplace Culture and Your Happiness” on May 20. Atencio is on a mission to help people supercharge their careers, workplace cultures, and happiness through authenticity. Her TEDx talk, What Makes YOU Special?, with over 23 million views, launched her into speaking, leading to her bestselling book, Perfectly You. Attendees will leave the presentation with Atencio’s 3-UP METHOD which details ways to inspire a workplace culture of innovation and openness.

Nikolas Badminton, Chief Futurist will present “Facing Our Futures – to 2030 and Beyond!” on May 21. Badminton mentors leaders to build connected, curious, and creative teams that embrace futures designed to anticipate risks and strengthen strategy. Badminton’s presentation will ignite curiosity, shift mindset from what is to what if, and teach the audience how to think like a futurist.

Juan Bendana, Confidence Coach & Keynote Speaker will present “The Confidence Cycle: The Secret for Everyday Engagement and Motivation” on May 22. Based on his work with top CEOs, Olympians, and Fortune 100 leaders, Bendana will deliver the tools to transform moments of uncertainty into catalysts for growth, engagement, and high performance. Drawing from his ground-breaking research of over 250,000 leaders, Bendana equips attendees with actionable tools to overcome imposter syndrome, elevate confidence, re-energize teams, and embrace change with trust and authenticity.

To learn more about the keynote presentations, click here.

The Conference Program will offer workshops, keynote presentations, conference sessions, panel discussions, solution spotlights, case studies and pre-event training. Click here to see the agenda.

To learn more about HDI’s SupportWorld Live or to register for the event, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Keith Gregory at Keith.Gregory@informa.com.

Media interested in a media pass, email Meryl Franzman at meryl.franzman@informa.com.

About HDI

For more than thirty-five years, HDI has partnered with thousands of professionals and their organizations to improve their performance by helping them to: drive change, harness knowledge, transform teams, make connections, and turn challenges into opportunities. HDI empowers the technical support and service management community to advance their strategy, operations and teams through optimized service delivery. From the employee to the enterprise, HDI transforms service and support through its comprehensive lineup of training and certification courses, industry-leading annual conferences, results-driven consulting services, community-based networking opportunities, and insightful research and informational resources. What does HDI stand for? HDI stands for smarter service resulting in better business outcomes. Learn more at https://www.thinkhdi.com. HDI is brought to you by Informa Connect.

