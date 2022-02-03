HDI to Unite the Technical Support and Service Management Industry at SupportWorld Live 2022, Unveils Conference Program

Offering Workshops, Training, Keynote Presentations, General Sessions, Panel Discussions and Case Studies Covering Essential Industry Topics With Special Guests: The Blue Man Group

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, HDI, the leading organization dedicated to elevating technical support and service management across the enterprise, unveils the 2022 SupportWorld Live conference program. SupportWorld Live will unite the industry to share best practices, network and celebrate successes. The event will take place May 15-20, 2022 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. Register here.

“Support and service management professionals have made it through some high hurdles over the last couple of years,” said Tara Gibb, Senior Director of HDI. “We’ve created an outstanding conference program that will provide our professional attendees with the vital insights, best practices and case studies they need to succeed. And as with all HDI events, we will help the industry celebrate successes and create lifelong connections through fun and engaging networking opportunities. We can’t wait to unite the industry in May in Las Vegas.”

The Conference Program will offer workshops, training, keynote presentations, general sessions, panel discussions and case studies covering essential topics such as service excellence and the customer experience.

Conference Program tracks include:

Leading World-Class Teams

Maximizing People, Culture, and Performance

Modernizing Service Management

Optimizing the Support Organization

Pursuing Service Excellence

Revolutionizing the Customer Experience

Keynote Presentations



Performance expert, Wayne Lee will deliver the keynote presentation “The Great Programmable Subconscious: Using Hypnosis to Set Your GPS for Success” on May 17. Lee will teach positive programming tools to optimize performance at work and at home. He’ll help attendees access and harness the power of the subconscious mind to overcome the negative habitual thought patterns that block productivity.

Randall Jaynes, Senior Artistic Director, Blue Man Group will deliver the keynote presentation “Expectation and the Predetermined Outcome: A View Through the Blue” on May 19. This interactive keynote will describe the approach to creativity as illustrated by the six Blue Man character archetypes. Attendees will leave the presentation with new approaches to addressing personal and professional challenges.

Case Studies



The case studies will provide attendees with valuable insight into service and support strategies being implemented in healthcare, financial services, technology and other industries. The organizations presenting the case studies include:

ATB Financial : A Transformation Tale: How One Company Reinvented Its Support Culture

: A Transformation Tale: How One Company Reinvented Its Support Culture Acuity, Inc : Optimizing Success: The Performance Office

: Optimizing Success: The Performance Office BlackLine : Lessons Learned from Building a Self-Service Content Architecture

: Lessons Learned from Building a Self-Service Content Architecture Boeing and Dell : Supplier Management: Partnering for Success

and : Supplier Management: Partnering for Success DreamHost : Onboarding a Distributed Global Support Team: Same or Different?

: Onboarding a Distributed Global Support Team: Same or Different? Georgia Institute of Technology: Incident, Problem, and Change, Oh My!: Our Yellow Brick Road of Process

Greentube : Inspiration Through Aspiration: Engage High-Performing Teams and Rock Customer Communication

: Inspiration Through Aspiration: Engage High-Performing Teams and Rock Customer Communication Medicus IT : Just Push Play: Building Relationships with MSP Clients

: Just Push Play: Building Relationships with MSP Clients Norton Healthcare : The Journey to Bring on a New ITSM Solution

: The Journey to Bring on a New ITSM Solution Navy Federal Credit Union : Making Cents: How We Elevated the Service Desk at the World’s Largest Credit Union

: Making Cents: How We Elevated the Service Desk at the World’s Largest Credit Union Sententia, Inc : The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Four Levels of Gamification in Training

: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly: The Four Levels of Gamification in Training Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health: The Path to Maturity: Action and Transformation at Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health

Click here to see the complete agenda.

To learn more about HDI's SupportWorld Live or to register for the event, click here.

For sponsorship opportunities, contact Natalie Bustamante at Natalie.Bustamante@informa.com.

Media interested in a media pass, email Meryl Franzman at meryl.franzman@informa.com.

