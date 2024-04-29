HD Nursing Honored as Silver Stevie® Award Winner in 2024 American Business Awards®

BENTON, Ark.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HD Nursing, the leading patient safety solution that combines predictive analytics with individualized fall and pressure injury prevention, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year – Health Products & Services category in the 22nd Annual American Business Awards®.





“In receiving this esteemed recognition, the entire HD Nursing team is deeply honored and inspired to continue our mission of advancing patient safety,” says Amy Hester, PhD, RN, BC, FAAN, chairwoman and CEO, HD Nursing. “This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in healthcare solutions.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. The 2024 competition received more than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York on Tuesday, June 11. Tickets are now on sale.

More than 300 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners. Feedback from the judges included praise for HD Nursing’s dedication to patient safety and innovative approach to preventive care.

“By combining predictive analytics with individualized interventions, HD Nursing has successfully reduced falls and pressure injuries in healthcare settings, leading to significant improvements in patient outcomes. Moreover, their expansion into home care and collaboration with payer organizations demonstrates a forward-thinking approach to addressing evolving healthcare needs,” remarked one of the judges.

Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller says, “While growth in much of the world economy has recovered slowly from the COVID-19 pandemic, the American economy continues to show remarkable resilience and growth. Our 2024 Stevie winners have contributed to that successful recovery through their innovation, persistence, and hard work. We congratulate all our winners in the 2024 ABAs and look forward to celebrating their achievements during our June 11 awards banquet in New York.”

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2024 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

About HD Nursing

HD Nursing is the dominant patient safety solution that combines predictive analytics with individualized fall and fall injury prevention patient care. Offering the only fall risk assessment tool validated in the electronic medical record, and a program that is a comprehensive, evidence-based approach to reduce patient falls and injuries, the HD Nursing falls solution is employed by leading health systems and academic medical centers across the U.S. Leveraging EHR functionality and communication technologies, new HD Programs in Community Fall Prevention and Pressure Injury Prevention, showcase HD Nursing’s dedication to improving multiple patient safety initiatives across the continuum of care. Since the company’s inception in 2012, HD Nursing has been fully committed to the promotion of diversity, equity and inclusion, which are essential in its constant pursuit of excellence as a national leader in patient safety.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

