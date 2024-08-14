HCPI Portfolio Company QEI Expands into Advance Distribution Management Systems with Acquisition of Energy Computer Systems

CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–QEI, Inc. (“QEI”), an HC Private Investments (“HCPI”) portfolio company, announced the successful acquisition of Energy Computer Systems (“ECS”), enhancing its position within the global power utility market with the addition of Advanced Distribution Management System (“ADMS”) capabilities. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.





Based in Bogota, Colombia, ECS is a recognized leader in advanced software solutions for the South and Central American utility market. ECS offers a suite of state-of-the-art management tools designed to enhance the performance and reliability of utility operations. The combination of QEI and ECS will enable the delivery of a comprehensive turnkey solution to the global utility market from automation hardware as well as control center Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (“SCADA”) and ADMS software.

Erik VanLaningham, Chairman of QEI, stated, “ECS strengthens our software offering allowing QEI to provide a turnkey solution for our current and prospective power utility customers to meet the continued challenges of a more complex and demanding power grid. We are thrilled to add Juan Esteban Hoyos Pareja to QEI’s leadership team as the General Manager of Latin America as we look to expand ECS’ business across the Americas.”

Normand Lavoie, CEO and President, added, “This acquisition marks a significant growth in our utility product offering both in the USA and internationally. Together with ECS, QEI’s durable, high-performance hardware and software are well positioned to support the next phase of grid modernization. Our employees are proud to support our expanding customer base.”

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to HCPI while Signature Bank of Chicago provided debt financing for the transaction.

QEI offers automation products in the Electric Utility and Transit Power markets that include SCADA software solutions, distribution management systems and related services to its customers. QEI plays a critical role in its customer’s electrical management systems improving productivity, reducing costs and ensuring safe and efficient operations. For more information, please visit https://www.qeiinc.com/.

HC Private Investments is a private equity investment firm focused on investing in manufacturing businesses within the consumer and industrial markets. The firm will also bring select family offices and individuals to participate in its transactions providing HCPI with a flexible and patient capital base. With a focus of being the first professional investor in a business, HCPI seeks to partner with business owners, executives and management teams to identify opportunities to remove impediments to growth enabling companies to maximize their full value potential. For more information, please visit www.hcprivateinvest.com.

