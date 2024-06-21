HCLTech expands US footprint with new offices in New Jersey and California

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—HCLTech, a leading global technology company, announced the opening of new offices in East Brunswick, New Jersey and Santa Clara, California, further strengthening its footprint in North America.









The company celebrated the office launch in New Jersey with a traditional Indian ceremony, a community service activity with employees and a grand opening party with clients and partners. The Santa Clara office will officially open in mid-August.

Situated at prime business hubs on the NJ Turnpike and California Highway 237 respectively, the facilities are outfitted with state-of-the-art technology spaces to foster collaboration, creativity and culture for its people, while bringing services and innovation closer to clients and ecosystem partners.

According to Chief Marketing Officer Jill Kouri, “The offices will offer all of the post-COVID features of modern workspaces that will encourage our people to want to work from the office. Both locations will feature HCLTech’s Customer Experience Center (CEC) showcasing the best of company’s innovations and capabilities, including our immensely popular AI and Cloud Native Labs.”

“The inauguration of HCLTech’s East Coast headquarters in New Jersey is a testament to our 2019 economic mission to India,” said Governor Phil Murphy. “We’re thrilled that it has resulted in the expansion of their New Jersey footprint, underscoring the growing preference innovative enterprises have for making New Jersey home to their strategic hubs. With its cutting-edge office now established in our state’s nucleus, this fast-growing tech trailblazer, specializing in GenAI, Cloud, and other emerging technologies, will undoubtedly make significant contributions to, and reap rewards from, our dynamic innovation ecosystem and the AI moonshot we have launched.”

With the addition of the two new offices, HCLTech now has ten offices, 26 delivery centers and seven labs across North America. The company has over 23,000 people in North America and is ranked a number one employer in North America by the Top Employer Institute.

These new offices reinforce HCLTech’s global delivery network and complement its existing presence in North America, with other key locations in Dallas, Seattle, Raleigh-Durham, Toronto and Vancouver.

