HCLTech Celebrates 14 Years of Progress in Mexico

Company to hire 1,300 people in next two years

MEXICO CITY & NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HCLTech, a leading global technology company, today announced expansion plans in Mexico at its 14-year anniversary celebration in Guadalajara. The company expects to hire 1,300 people in the next two years to strengthen its current employee base of 2,400 people in the country.





HCLTech, a certified top employer in Mexico, will also be opening its sixth technology center in Guadalajara. The new center will significantly expand its presence to serve its growing local and international client base across industries and will focus on creating next-generation digital solutions. In line with the company’s hybrid operating model, the center will embrace an agile workplace.

“We are fortunate to have strong partnerships with our clients and partners as we commit to expanding in Mexico,” said Ajay Bahl, Corporate Vice President, Americas and Executive Sponsor, Mexico, HCLTech. “This strong network with local ecosystem – along with our investments in cutting-edge delivery centers and a talented workforce – powers our mission of supercharging progress with technological breakthroughs for the industry and the region.”

“We are very proud of the work our Mexico teams have accomplished,” said Pablo Gallegos, Country Head, Mexico, HCLTech. “By delivering differentiated services and solutions to our clients, HCLTech is committed to becoming the chosen digital partner for enterprises operating in Mexico and across the globe. We are also committed to developing local talent through our training programs and academic partnership in the region.”

The company recently announced a digital transformation partnership with Cemex, a global construction materials company and an integrated IT Services partnership with Neoris, a leading global digital accelerator.

About HCLTech

HCLTech is a global technology company, home to 211,000+ people across 52 countries, delivering industry-leading capabilities centered around digital, engineering and cloud, powered by a broad portfolio of technology services and products. We work with clients across all major verticals, providing industry solutions for Financial Services, Manufacturing, Life Sciences and Healthcare, Technology and Services, Telecom and Media, Retail and CPG, and Public Services. Consolidated revenues as of 12 months ending June 2022 totaled $11.8 billion. To learn how we can supercharge progress for you, visit hcltech.com.

