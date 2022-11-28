<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire HCLSoftware Launches a Brand-New Positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy
HCLSoftware Launches a Brand-New Positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy

NOIDA, India & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIHCLSoftware, a division of HCL Technologies (HCLTech), launched its new brand identity and logo, positioning of Fueling the Digital+ Economy. The brand-new positioning of this $1 billion+ software company reflects its commitment to customers and prospects in helping them thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

The company’s new HCLSoftware brand and logo will represent its four areas of expertise — AI and Intelligent Automation, Data, Analytics and Insights, Digital Transformation, and Enterprise Security – fueling the Digital+ economy.

“In just a few years, we’ve built a software company that proudly powers 66% of the Fortune 100 and 45% of the Fortune 500 — and we look forward to meeting the challenges and opportunities of our expanding markets and our ever-changing world,” said Rajiv Shesh, Chief Revenue Officer at HCLSoftware. “Now our strategy is evolving to fuel our next phase of growth and prepare for the data-driven, technology-rich, future-facing Digital+ economy.”

The company uses world-leading marketing platforms, empowering its teams to be Digital+ and creating partnerships on a global scale that will transform its market presence and drive engagements with radically new experiences.

“These four areas of expertise also offer us an opportunity to rethink how we market and communicate — especially in the wake of the pandemic, which forced businesses to become more digitally focused, changing our approach to interaction and collaboration forever,” said Dario Debarbieri, VP and Head of Marketing of HCLSoftware.

Watch this brand video – HCLSoftware Works to Make the IMPOSSIBLE Possible – https://youtu.be/ECe-T-IyVzE

About HCLSoftware

HCLSoftware, a division of HCLTech, develops, markets, sells, and supports software for digital transformation, data, analytics and insights, AI and automation, and enterprise security. HCLSoftware is the cloud-native solution factory for enterprise software and powers millions of apps at more than 20,000 organizations, including more than half of the Fortune 1000 and Global 2000 companies. HCLSoftware’s mission is to drive ultimate customer success through relentless product innovation. https://www.hcltechsw.com/

