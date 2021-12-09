HCL Technologies and KloudGin Announce Partnership to Provide Customers with Digital Transformation and Operational Efficiency

NOIDA, India & SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, today announced a partnership with KloudGin, the leading provider of cloud-based field service and asset management software, to deliver advanced cross-silo solutions to leading utilities, water/wastewater, telecoms, manufacturing, oil & gas and commercial services operations.

The partnership will help organizations quickly and efficiently transform operations through digital tools, optimize data, and deliver mobile FSM and EAM solutions that increase productivity and provide new revenue streams. These offerings will serve multiple global industry segments, creating additional opportunities for mobile workforce management.

Together, the two companies will deploy a single, cohesive platform for all field service and asset management operations in a proven formula for increasing operational efficiency and to better connect with customers in today’s highly competitive marketplace. This transformation will eliminate back-end redundancies and optimize labor and inventory, effectively prioritize and schedule employees and work orders, and allow field crews to update work activity with exact location of repairs – ultimately making their jobs easier.

“With the increased demand for digital transformation, we wanted to create a strong relationship with KloudGin, the leader in single cloud-based field service and asset management solutions,” said Ajay Bahl, Executive Vice President, HCL Technologies. “We believe the combined HCL Technologies team and modern KloudGin SaaS applications will deliver immediate enterprise, worker and customer value, across our global customer base.”

“The path forward is consolidation and collaboration. Utilities, telecoms, manufacturing and service organizations need to create greater operational efficiency, infrastructure modernization, new revenue streams, customer-based service and mobile communication,” said Vikram Takru, CEO, KloudGin. “HCL and KloudGin’s unique combination of field service and asset management into a Single Face of Work will help global operations automate their work-management processes, fully incorporate mobile devices, increase worker productivity and optimize customer experiences.”

About HCL Technologies

HCL Technologies (HCL) empowers global enterprises with technology for the next decade, today. HCL’s Mode 1-2-3 strategy, based on its deep-domain industry expertise, customer-centricity and entrepreneurial culture of Ideapreneurship™, enables businesses to transform into next-gen enterprises. HCL offers its services and products through three business units: IT and Business Services (ITBS), Engineering and R&D Services (ERS) and Products & Platforms (P&P). As a leading global technology company, HCL takes pride in its diversity, social responsibility, sustainability, and education initiatives. For the 12 months ended March 31, 2021 HCL had consolidated revenue of US$ 10.17 B. For more information, visit www.hcltech.com.

About KloudGin

KloudGin, Inc. is the only combined one-cloud industry-focused field service and asset management solution that automates work management processes, enables customer self-service, and increases worker productivity. KloudGin’s solutions unlock new revenue streams and business models for operations with complex mobile workforce, asset management and field service requirements. KloudGin connects customers, employees, sub-contractors, and assets with AI-powered access to information on any device. Visit www.kloudgin.com.

Contacts

HCL



Meenakshi Benjwal



Meenakshi.benjwal@hcl.com

KloudGin



Miguel Adao



madao@kloudgin.com