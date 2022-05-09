Home Business Wire HCL Technologies Adopts Intelligent Data Migration Platform from Syniti
HCL Technologies Adopts Intelligent Data Migration Platform from Syniti

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIHCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company with a strong legacy of SAP innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with Syniti. This collaboration with Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management that combines AI-driven software and data expertise, will help develop industry-specific data solutions and deliver higher quality SAP S/4HANA transformations.

HCL Technologies will adopt the Syniti Knowledge Platform (SKP) as its strategic data migration platform to provide customers with improved data management strategy and higher quality data. SKP will also help deliver a complete data quality assessment and migration service across working and staging environments, ensuring quality data is securely and efficiently migrated from legacy systems to new SAP solutions.

The collaboration between HCL Technologies and Syniti will drive higher-value SAP implementations for customers by providing the robust data solutions needed to steer modern, intelligent processes that leverage AI (artificial intelligence) and ML (machine learning). This partnership will also develop industry-specific S/4HANA accelerators and templates.

“We are pleased to announce this partnership to position SKP as our strategic data migration toolset and data partner as part of our overall SAP transformation delivery platform,” said Shawn Brodersen, Global Head, SAP Practice, HCL Technologies. “Data migration success, data quality and its impact on the S/4HANA solutions that we deliver are important factors in the overall quality of the business transformation and are critical for our customers.”

“We are excited to partner with HCL Technologies, a global leader in SAP and technology-led transformations,” said Kevin Campbell, CEO, Syniti. “Our alliance with HCL Technologies combines our best-in-class software platform with HCL’s industry expertise in aerospace and defense, utilities, consumer packaged goods, manufacturing and life sciences. Together, we will help global enterprises to accelerate their transformations and unlock the benefits of becoming flexible, dynamic enterprises. We look forward to building on our mutual client wins for a collaborative future.”

HCL Technologies is a Global SAP Strategic Services Partner with over 25 years’ experience leading complex transformation programs. HCL’s strong legacy of SAP innovation, 10,000+ consultants, leading Digital and Analytics, and Engineering and IoT Works™ practice enable HCL to lead digital transformation across the complete portfolio of new SAP digital technologies.

For more information, please visit https://www.hcltech.com/sap/hcl-syniti-partnership

