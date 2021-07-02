HCL Appoints Country Head for Spain and Portugal

NOIDA, India–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HCL—HCL Technologies (HCL), a leading global technology company, has appointed Adolfo Calviño Asensio as country head of Spain and Portugal to accelerate business growth in the region across all key industry verticals. This key appointment is the first of a number of strategic investments HCL plans to make in Iberia, as the company expands its geographic footprint.

Adolfo has more than 25 years of industry experience, during which he has held a number of senior management positions and grown new businesses in major accounts spanning IT and business services. He joins HCL from Accenture, where he was part of the team responsible for growing its business in Spain.

“I’m extremely pleased to join the leadership team at HCL and alongside my accomplished colleagues we aim to accelerate and expand business growth in Spain and Portugal,” Adolfo Calviño said. “I believe there is a great potential for HCL to engage with the local ecosystem, through leveraging its transformational expertise and next-generation technology capabilities. This will drive our strategy and partnerships in the region, as we elevate our offerings across all industry verticals.”

“It gives me immense pleasure to welcome Adolfo to HCL,” said Rahul Singh, President Financial Services and Corporate Sponsor for Iberia region, HCL Technologies. “Adolfo is an experienced dynamic leader, having worked with several Fortune 500 clients across the European region. We welcome his expertise to diligently serve our clients, continue growth and strengthen our brand as we expand operations in Iberia, a key growth region for us. We wish him every success.”

Contacts

For further details, please contact:

HCL Technologies

Meenakshi Benjwal, US



meenakshi.benjwal@hcl.com

Elka Ghudial, EMEA



elka.ghudial@hcl.com

Devneeta Pahuja, India and APAC



devneeta.p@hcl.com