HC3 Partners with Papaya to Enable Contactless Mobile Bill Payment

– Free app enables banks and credit unions to provide pay-by-photo capabilities to loan statements and billable documents –

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HC3, a data-driven tech company that makes complex financial data practical, meaningful and attractive to consumers, has partnered with mobile payments provider Papaya to allow banks to leverage mobile technology to streamline bill payment for physical statements.

HC3 works with banks and credit unions to redesign loan and DDA statement documents to enhance the consumer experience. Through HC3’s partnership with Papaya, financial institutions can provide their users with a free payment app that only requires a simple photo to pay a bill. The contactless payment process offers a new level of convenience expected by today’s consumers. This simplicity in the payment process leads to reduced inbound payment phone calls by more than a third and results in payments occurring twice as fast as traditional bill pay channels.

“With Americans paying roughly 14.9 million bills a year, it’s important to offer a mobile capability to easily pay their statements,” said Joel Libassi, VP Strategic Partnerships at Papaya. “Through our partnership with HC3, banks and credit unions can make their loan departments more efficient and increase collections while also enhancing customer communication with optimized documents.”

HC3’s print and digital statements optimize customer communications by providing relevant information in a format that enhances readability and supports increased fulfillment. Papaya’s app is easy for the user to quickly take a photo of loan documents to make a payment with the card or account of their choice.

“HC3 strives to continuously bring technology and partnerships that make life easier for consumers while making bank and credit union operations more efficient,” said Griffin McGahey, president of HC3. “By working with Papaya, we are able to make payments as simple as taking a photo. Our expertise and innovation in designing and optimizing statements enhances customer understanding and prompts faster payments on those bills.”

About Papaya

Papaya is transforming the way consumers pay their bills. Through its award winning, convenient, user-friendly payment app that seamlessly integrates with organizations’ current accounts receivable processes; Papaya improves the payment experience for both the consumer and the biller. Papaya’s technology is used by more than 150,000 merchants nationwide to help increase receivables. To learn more please visit https://www.papayapay.com. or call 732-841-7519.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 is a data-driven tech company delivering customer communications for our clients. By managing complex data generated from multiple client systems, we help financial companies communicate with their customers in meaningful ways. HC3 offers focused solutions for statement and notice redesign, intelligent marketing campaigns, and seamless delivery of both print and digital communications. Through these solutions, HC3 empowers financial service organizations to give their customers a fully customizable document experience. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.

