HC3 Increases Year-Over-Year Bank Statement Production by 40%

– The Birmingham-based financial services customer communications provider expanded staff 18%, increased print statement production 40% and added new capacity for digital statements –

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–HC3, a data-driven statement provider for the financial services industry, increased their year-over-year production of printed statements by 40%. The increase of both print and digital statements is driven by organic growth and the acquisition of Jonesboro, Ark.-based AutoMail and Document Output Center (DOC), which took place earlier this year.

“The growth of HC3 reflects our commitment to providing community banks and credit unions a responsive and forward-looking relationship,” said Lee Long, Chief Experience Officer at HC3. “We are excited to continue this trajectory and keep connecting our clients with their customers.”

To meet the demands of the increased production, HC3 expanded their staff by 18% across all of the company’s locations, including Birmingham, Ala., Jonesboro, Ark., Dallas, Tex., and Indianapolis, Ind. The redundant print and mail facilities allow for continued production growth and ensure efficiency and consistency for HC3 customers.

“The past year has brought tremendous growth with the acquisition of AutoMail and DOC and increased solution capabilities,” said Griffin McGahey, President at HC3. “HC3 remains future-focused as we continue to aim to be the best partner for our clients. We have an amazing team that is motivated by helping our clients better connect with their customers.”

From the acquisition, HC3 has appointed long-time industry leaders Jeremiah James to Chief Product Officer and Bob Allen to Chief Technology Officer. Other key hires from the past year include Jennifer Deaver, Director of Sales and Partnerships, John Travis, Director of Marketing, Nathan ONeal, Director of Data/Composition and Chad Chapman, Director of Quality Assurance.

About HC3

Headquartered in Birmingham, Ala., HC3 connects financial institutions to their customers. By outsourcing bank statements with HC3, financial institutions leverage document design, digital delivery, and print delivery. Through these solutions, banks and credit unions can make a statement that reflects their brand. For more information, call (877) 838-2345 or visit www.hc3.io.

Contacts

Kendall Carwile



678.781.7242



kendall@williammills.com