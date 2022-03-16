HBO Max and Scener Partner for DMZ Virtual Premiere With Creator and Executive Producer Roberto Patino, Executive Producer Ava DuVernay and Actors Benjamin Bratt, Rosario Dawson, Hoon Lee and Freddy Miyares

Video Q&A with executive producers and stars, live chat with fans and stream in-sync the series’ first episode

Scener’s social viewing experience brings fans and creators closer together on March 17 at 6PM PDT

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Scener and HBO Max have partnered to host a star-studded virtual screening of DMZ, the new Max Original series from the DC Universe, on Thursday, March 17 at 6PM PDT / 9PM EDT. To celebrate the same-day debut of the series, DMZ fans can join this interactive watch party with Creator and Executive Producer Roberto Patino and Executive Producer Ava DuVernay and actors Benjamin Bratt, Rosario Dawson, Hoon Lee and Freddy Miyares. Guests can RSVP today at dmz.scener.com.





Creator and Executive Producer Roberto Patino and Executive Producer Ava DuVernay and the series’ leading stars will join host Joelle Monique, culture critic and iHeartRadio executive producer, for a video Q&A in a virtual theater custom-built for DMZ and thousands of fans. The virtual screening will follow for guests to seamlessly stream the first episode while using Scener’s social features, like video chat and social messaging, to continue the conversation together and in real-time over synchronized playback.

DMZ leaps off the pages of the DC Vertigo comic into the visual landscape of a dangerous and distorted Manhattan as one woman navigates a demilitarized zone in a harrowing quest to find her lost son. The virtual screening of DMZ on Scener will immerse guests into a viewing experience that’s as stimulating and riveting as the series itself.

WHO: Emmy® nominee Roberto Patino, Emmy® winner/Oscar® nominee Ava DuVernay, Benjamin Bratt (“Doctor Strange”, “Coco”, “Modern Family”), Rosario Dawson (“The Mandalorian”, “Daredevil,” “Sin City”), Hoon Lee (“Mulan”, “Banshee”), Freddy Miyares (“When They See Us”, “The L Word”)

WHAT: The virtual screening premiere of HBO Max’s DMZ, where fans will join the series’ executive producers and stars for a live Q&A followed by in-sync streaming of the first episode. Hosted by Scener in partnership with HBO Max, up to 1 million guests can join this interactive social viewing experience while using video, audio and text chat to interact in real-time over synchronized playback.

WHERE: Scener will host the DMZ virtual screening in partnership with HBO Max at dmz.scener.com.

WHEN: Thursday, March 17 at 6PM PDT / 9PM EDT

HOW: Create a profile at Scener.com, follow the DMZ virtual screening and get notified in your Scener social feed for when to tune-in.

Alex Diamond, Vice President, Marketing, Max Originals said: “DMZ is a story that celebrates the importance of community, so we are thrilled to partner with Scener as we bring together fans with the show’s creative forces for this interactive viewing experience.”

David Baron, CEO at Scener said: “It’s an honor to work with the team at HBO Max and the incredibly talented creators and stars of DMZ. At Scener, we love providing fans and creators with a single platform to come together and share with each other their excitement, reactions and questions in real-time.”

To join the DMZ virtual screening, head to dmz.scener.com. For more information on Scener’s social viewing platform, visit scener.com. To learn more about the Max Original four-part limited series and for the official DMZ trailer, visit hbomax.com/series/dmz.

About Scener

Scener® is the social viewing platform where friends and fans come together over video chat while watching your favorite programs. Scener makes TV social and provides an interactive way to stay connected while enjoying the world’s best video entertainment. The platform enables groups of viewers large and small to synchronize playback of HBO Max® alongside video, audio, and text chat in a virtual screening room. Scener launched in 2018 and before that was incubated by RealNetworks Inc. Scener has offices in Los Angeles and Seattle. To learn more or join the platform, visit scener.com.

About HBO Max

HBO Max™ is WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max delivers the greatest array of series, movies and specials for audiences of all ages from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals, blockbuster films, and beloved kids and family content. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. HBO Max began its global rollout launching in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean last summer, followed by its first European launches in the Nordics and Spain in the fall. Currently available in 61 countries, there are plans for continued expansion of HBO Max in 2022.

About WarnerMedia

WarnerMedia is a leading media and entertainment company that creates and distributes premium and popular content from a diverse array of talented storytellers and journalists to global audiences through its consumer brands including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, DC, New Line, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, Turner Classic Movies and others. The organization also includes Xandr’s suite of advanced advertising solutions designed to help improve advertising for brands, publishers, and consumers. WarnerMedia is part of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

