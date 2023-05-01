Hawk Ridge Systems Welcomes New Partnership with Formlabs to Expand 3D Printing Solutions Worldwide

Bringing 40 years of combined 3D printing expertise to the market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hawk Ridge Systems enters a strategic partnership with Formlabs to provide customers greater access to 3D printing. With 40 years of combined 3D printing expertise, both companies aim to expand accessibility to creators and manufacturers, increase process efficiency and drive more innovation globally.

“Since the beginning, we have been partnering with our customers to bring their ideas to life. With Formlabs, we are transforming our customers’ visions into world-changing products. We’re both firm believers in innovation. And it starts with the right tools, training and resources,” said Dale Ford, President and CEO of Hawk Ridge Systems.

Hawk Ridge Systems is a leading provider of 3D design, manufacturing, and 3D printing solutions, serving the U.S. and Canada. Formlabs is the largest supplier of professional stereolithography (SLA) and selective laser sintering (SLS) 3D printers in the world, spanning from the U.S. to Asia.

Both companies recognize the need for ingenuity, creativity and 3D printing resources for businesses, manufacturers and individuals. Many industries, such as medical, construction, automotive and aerospace, develop their products using additive manufacturing and digital fabrication.

“This partnership with Hawk Ridge Systems is another step towards Formlabs’ mission to enable anyone to make anything,” said Brian Nies, Head of North American Sales at Formlabs. “By making our ecosystem of 3D printers, materials and new advancements like the Form Auto available to their customers, Formlabs has another great avenue for enabling manufacturers across the country to use additive manufacturing to advance prototyping, in-house manufacturing and production efforts.”

Hawk Ridge Systems offers HP and Markforged 3D printing technologies; Artec, Hexagon and Creaform 3D scanners; and Dassault Systèmes solutions, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE and CAMWorks manufacturing software. The company also offers on-demand, instructor-led training courses and resources for its products, as well as a partnership with SolidProfessor’s highly engaging learning environment.

Formlabs offers a robust range of 3D printers, software and materials. The company also specializes in advanced stereolithography (SLA), Low Force Stereolithography (LFS)™ 3D printing. Its products include Form 3, Form 3B, Form 3L, Form 2 SLA 3D printer, Form Wash and Form Cure post-processing solutions, Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer, and Form Cell manufacturing solutions.

Hawk Ridge Systems and Formlabs are exhibiting at Rapid + TCT on May 2-4. Visit Formlabs’ booth (4330) and Hawk Ridge Systems’ booth (1512).

For more information about this partnership or 3D printing solutions, contact Hawk Ridge System at info@hawkridgesys.com or visit the website at https://hawkridgesys.com/, or contact Formlabs through its website at https://formlabs.com/.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is the leading provider of engineering and manufacturing tools, technology, services and training in the U.S. and Canada. Its solutions include HP, Markforged and Formlabs 3D printing technologies; Artec, Hexagon and Creaform 3D scanners; and the complete portfolio of Dassault Systèmes offerings, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE and CAMWorks manufacturing software.

Hawk Ridge Systems is one of the largest, award-winning providers of additive manufacturing solutions and has received the top SOLIDWORKS reseller award many times since its inception in 1996. The company also offers worldwide training through the Hawk Ridge Systems store.

Based in the Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices in the United States and Canada, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America.

About Formlabs

Formlabs is expanding access to digital fabrication, so anyone can make anything. Headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts with offices in Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, Hungary, and North Carolina, Formlabs is the professional 3D printer of choice for engineers, designers, manufacturers, and decision makers around the globe.

Formlabs products include the Form 3, Form 3B, Form 3L, and Form 3BL powered by an advanced form of stereolithography (SLA) called Low Force Stereolithography (LFS)™ 3D printing, Form Wash and Form Cure post-processing solutions, Fuse 1 SLS 3D printer, and Form Auto manufacturing solution.

Through its Factory Solutions offering for industrial users, Formlabs provides the factories of tomorrow with the flexibility and versatility needed for demanding, evolving industrial applications. Formlabs also develops its own suite of high-performance materials that continue to push the boundaries for 3D printing, as well as best-in-class 3D printing software. For more information visit formlabs.com.

Contacts

Media Contact

Hawk Ridge Systems



Matt Taylor, SVP of Marketing



mattt@hawkridgesys.com

338.232.7125