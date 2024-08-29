Hawk Ridge Systems Explores Capabilities of New SOLIDWORKS® Ultimate Cloud-based Product Development Solution in Webinar Tutorial

Starting August 28, 2024, Engineering Design Professionals Can Learn How to Get the Most from the New Comprehensive Tool





MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Following the July launch of Dassault Systèmes’ comprehensive SOLIDWORKS® Ultimate product development solution, the experts at Hawk Ridge Systems have published an on-demand webinar, available at https://hawkridgesys.com/solidworks-ultimate-product-development, that explores the vast capabilities of the new platform solution, known as the industry’s “single source of truth in the cloud.”

Led by Scott Woods, Senior Technical Product Manager at Hawk Ridge Systems, the video tutorial offers a step-by-step guide to help engineering design and product development professionals uncover the various tools that will help them streamline and maximize product development in the cloud.

Described as a foundational end-to-end solution for professional designers and engineers, SOLIDWORKS Ultimate builds on 3D design by laying the groundwork for simulation, manufacturing, marketing, and management tools that eliminate silos and accelerate product development processes.

“The engineers and designers we work with have been eagerly awaiting the launch of SOLIDWORKS Ultimate,” said Woods. “This all-in-one design-to-manufacturing software package delivers everything needed to design and produce innovative, cutting-edge products. With SOLIDWORKS Ultimate, you can access comprehensive tools at a fraction of the cost of purchasing comparable tools independently.”

The webinar offers the following key benefits:

Explore the comprehensive capabilities of SOLIDWORKS Ultimate: Go beyond design and access tools that address every aspect of product development

Go beyond design and access tools that address every aspect of product development Single source of truth: Enhance data accuracy by eliminating the need for importing, exporting, moving, or duplicating data, and seamlessly connect tools, stakeholders, and processes

Enhance data accuracy by eliminating the need for importing, exporting, moving, or duplicating data, and seamlessly connect tools, stakeholders, and processes Recognize the value of integrated, powerful tools: Review how to facilitate cross-disciplinary collaboration among teams

Review how to facilitate cross-disciplinary among teams Optimize your SOLIDWORKS tools for increased efficiency: Transform your business from ideation to manufacturing

Transform your business from ideation to manufacturing Streamline your design, management, and production workflows: Utilize cloud computing for simulation and specialized design tools for complex projects

For more information about this webinar or 3D printing post-processing solutions, contact Hawk Ridge Systems at info@hawkridgesys.com or visit the website at www.hawkridgesys.com.

About Hawk Ridge Systems

Hawk Ridge Systems is the leading provider of engineering and manufacturing tools, technology, services and training in the U.S. and Canada. As one of the largest, award-winning providers of additive manufacturing solutions, it offers manufacturing software from CAMWorks, 3D printers from HP, Markforged, Formlabs and 3D scanners from Artec 3D and Geomagic.

Hawk Ridge Systems is also a top SOLIDWORKS reseller and offers the complete portfolio of Dassault Systèmes solutions, including SOLIDWORKS, 3DEXPERIENCE, SIMULIA and the full suite of analysis, product data management and productivity tools.

Based in Silicon Valley, Hawk Ridge Systems has 22 offices, providing coast-to-coast coverage in North America. For more information, visit hawkridgesys.com.

Contacts

Hawk Ridge Systems



Matt Taylor, SVP of Marketing



mattt@hawkridgesys.com

332.232.7125