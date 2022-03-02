Haus Launches Home Equity Security Token $HAUS, Laying the Groundwork For a Completely New Marketplace Backed by the World’s Largest Asset Class

Accomplishment Marks Another First in Fintech as Haus Continues Its Mission to Make Homeownership Accessible

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$HAUS #affordability—Haus today announced the launch of HausCoin ($HAUS), a completely new financial infrastructure offering an alternative to the debt and interest driven Mortgage Backed Security (MBS) markets with a new equity driven marketplace. Built on Ethereum blockchain, HausCoin offers a way for investors to directly purchase $HAUS, backed 1:1 by home equity, and reap returns based on the appreciation of those assets. $HAUS provides a stable, growing store of value that empowers investors to access returns in target markets, unencumbered by cost structures typically associated with REITs, single family rental portfolios or the MBS markets. By creating the infrastructure to provide direct access into home equity, $HAUS is laying the groundwork for a new liquid financial marketplace backed by the worlds’ largest asset class.

$HAUS was created as a security token, strictly following the guidelines of the SEC, and filed under a 506(c). $HAUS tokens are initially available for purchase only at HausCoin.com, by accredited investors who complete the online KYC process. As the portfolio of home equity grows, Haus plans to work with regulators to broaden its reach into retail markets, creating new liquidity opportunities across multiple trading platforms.

“For over a year, Haus has been partnering with customers to create an affordable and liquid way of owning a home,” said Jonathan McNulty, Chief Executive Officer of Haus. “$HAUS is the natural extension of that ecosystem, giving investors access to an asset class they want, but more importantly, completing the financing infrastructure that passes the lowest possible cost to consumers.”

All $HAUS to date have been owned internally, growing from $1 issuance to over $1.30 in some geographic regions. This type of stable equity growth, combined with the long term liquidity and transparency that blockchain provides, paves the way for a very exciting future in home finance. Investors can learn more about purchasing $HAUS by visiting HausCoin.com.

All home equity that backs $HAUS are recorded on chain and readily accessible to investors for full asset and ledger transparency. Each equity agreement is publicly recorded as a deed of trust on title, accompanied by a memorandum of agreement. This transparency gives investors certainty that $HAUS is always backed 1:1 by home equity, and the immediate flexibility to run any independent financial analysis or audits as needed. To learn more about how $HAUS blockchain technology works, you can download the HausCoin Brief or visit HausCoin.com.

About Haus:

Haus is a technology company providing a more flexible and affordable way to own your home. Rather than lending money like a bank, Haus invests with owners in their home equity. Built on blockchain, the Haus equity solution offers homeowners low, fixed monthly payments and immediate access to their equity. Haus is headquartered in California. For more information on Haus, please visit haus.com. HausCoin ($HAUS) is the investment holding company for Haus equity agreements, empowering investors to purchase tokens backed 1:1 by home equity. For more information visit hauscoin.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Alyson Austin



alyson@gaffneyaustin.com

(949) 403-0484

Tina McNulty



tina@haus.com