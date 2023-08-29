Hasura Achieves Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery and Cloud SQL

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Hasura today announced that it has successfully achieved Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery Designation, and Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL Designation.





Google Cloud Ready – BigQuery is a partner integration validation program that intends to increase the customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. As part of this initiative, Google Cloud engineering teams validate partner integrations into BigQuery in a three phase process – run a series of data integration tests and compare results against benchmarks, work closely with partners to fill any gaps, and refine documentation for our mutual customers.

Cloud SQL is Google Cloud’s fully managed relational database service for MySQL, PostgreSQL, and SQL Server.

Google Cloud Ready – Cloud SQL is a new designation for the solutions of Google Cloud’s technology partners that integrate with Cloud SQL. These partners have closely collaborated with Google Cloud to add support for Cloud SQL, MySQL, PostgreSQL or SQL Server into their solutions and tune their existing functionality for optimal outcomes. This designation recognizes the partner solutions that have met a core set of functional requirements and have been validated by Google Cloud engineering teams.

By earning these designations, Hasura has proven that their products meet the gold standard of functional and interoperability requirements when integrating with BigQuery and Cloud SQL. Hasura has also provided refined documentation for ease of onboarding by our mutual customers. In evaluating Hasura for ongoing commitments or as a prospective tool, customers should have the confidence that Hasura products work well with BigQuery and CloudSQL.

As part of the Google Cloud Ready program, Hasura has further opportunity to collaborate closely with Google Cloud partner engineering as well as BigQuery and Cloud SQL teams to develop joint roadmaps.

“The Google Cloud Ready designations gives customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery,” said Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud. “With Hasura, customers can also save time on evaluating new tools, and focus on building solutions using partner products that have been proven through a rigorous validation process to work optimally with Cloud SQL.”

To learn more about Hasura’s expertise with Google Cloud, visit… https://hasura.io/blog/instant-data-activation-hasura-gcp-cloud-sql-alloydb-bigquery/.

About Hasura

Hasura is helping to build the modern world of globally relevant, data-driven applications and APIs. Hasura’s range of data access solutions helps organizations accelerate product delivery by instantly connecting data and services to applications with GraphQL APIs. Hasura was open-sourced in July 2018, and is used by tens of thousands of developers as the data access layer for modern applications. Hasura has also seen adoption across Fortune 500 corporations, fast growing startups and product development agencies. We are a globally distributed team, with offices in San Francisco and Bangalore. For more information, go to: https://hasura.io or follow @HasuraHQ on Twitter.

